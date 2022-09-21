Anblicks and CIOReview awards industry leaders who have displayed a commitment to ensuring their company's success in a digital future.
DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider headquartered in Dallas, TX, agreed to sponsor CIOReview's Top 10 Chief Digital Officers awards for the year 2022. Anblicks recognizes the importance of acknowledging these digital leaders who effectively transform their company's business strategy. With big names like Pfizer, Bank of America, and GAP, these leaders who combine business acumen with digital expertise are paving the way to ensure success for a digital future.
"We are in a very competitive industry with a lot of extremely qualified individuals, so this top 10 list is representative of the best of the best. The CIOReview is an esteemed and widely recognized magazine in the technology world, and we are honored to present this award with them. Anblicks congratulates these individuals for this achievement and for the impact they have had on the industry." Quoted Munwar Shariff, Chief Technology Officer at Anblicks.
The award recipients have excelled in developing a vision that aligns with their company's growth strategy; and translating how people, processes, and technology can empower that vision. Similarly, this is how Anblicks has been able to help businesses in their digital transformation journeys, leveraging data and cloud by offering services that allow businesses to remain innovative in an ever-evolving landscape.
About Anblicks (https://www.anblicks.com)
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Analytics Company based out of Dallas, TX, with offices in USA, India, and Australia. Since 2004, Anblicks has been helping customers by bringing value to their data and implementing modern data architecture and advanced analytics solutions in the cloud.
Media Contact
Anblicks Marketing, Anblicks Inc., 1 469-304-2894, marketing@anblicks.com
SOURCE Anblicks Inc.