This year's program recognized Schoox as the only 'Best Comprehensive Solution' winner in the Talent Development category.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development company Schoox has been recognized by the HR Tech Awards, run by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, a research and advisory services firm focusing exclusively on HR, talent, and learning.
This year's program recognized Schoox as the winner in the category "Best Comprehensive Solution for Talent Development". Schoox previously won an HR Tech Award for "Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution" for talent development in 2021.
"Most people think they know what to expect in an LMS: limited flexibility, basic features, etc. Schoox breaks that mold with a powerful, easy to use system that learners really enjoy. The platform specializes in delivering value to enterprise customers with remote and non-desk workers, a testament to the usability and intuitive interface," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.
"We are thrilled to be recognized again by the HR Tech Awards," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, Chief Executive Officer for Schoox. "We are focused on creating innovative solutions that enable organizations to empower their workforce to deliver tangible business results."
View all of this year's HR Tech Awards winners in Ben Eubank's latest blog.
About Lighthouse Research & Advisory
Over the last 10+ years, the Lighthouse Research & Advisory team has been serving HR, talent, and learning professionals with practical research and advice. With a blend of cutting edge research and hands-on experience in HR, talent management, and employee development, they understand what it takes to operate a modern people function.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 703-283-9272, m.sullivan@schoox.com
SOURCE Schoox