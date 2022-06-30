Lloyd Jones announces the acquisition of Trinity Courtyard in Fort Worth, Texas in partnership with ST Real Estate Holding Inc. (STRE)
MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lloyd Jones, a real estate investment firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, announced today the acquisition of Trinity Courtyard, a 138-unit, active adult community in Fort Worth, Texas. Lloyd Jones partnered with ST Real Estate Holding Inc. (STRE), under the direction of Vice Chairman Patrick Lardi, to close the transaction. The property will operate under Lloyd Jones' proprietary Aviva brand as AVIVA Fort Worth.
Trinity Courtyard is located just minutes away from downtown Fort Worth - the second fastest- growing large city in the United States - and gives residents direct access to a diverse array of entertainment, retail outlets, and outdoor recreation activities. Stretching over six acres of land, the community features nine-foot ceilings in one- to two-bedroom apartments with some offering an attached garage space. Lloyd Jones plans to enhance the property through refreshing all exterior paint, refining landscaping, modernizing clubhouse interiors, and upgrading technology packages throughout.
"We are excited to create a new option for active adults in the Fort Worth area. AVIVA Fort Worth will offer a fulfilling 55+ lifestyle and high-end amenities - at rental rates appropriate for the middle-income population," said Tod Petty, Vice Chairman of Lloyd Jones Senior Living. "This is a magnificent property which we will upgrade by adding the latest technology packages for the benefit of our residents."
The Lloyd Jones team continues to aggressively pursue senior housing acquisitions throughout the United States, primarily in the South and Midwest, as this marks the fifth investment transaction for the firm this year.
About Lloyd Jones LLC
Lloyd Jones LLC is a real estate investment firm with 40 years in the industry under the continuous direction of Chairman/CEO, Christopher Finlay. Based in Miami, the firm specializes in multifamily and senior housing investment, development, and management. Investment partners include private and institutional investors and family offices around the world. To learn more about Lloyd Jones, visit http://www.lloydjonesllc.com.
About ST Real Estate Holding Inc. (STRE)
ST Real Estate Holding Inc. is a real estate investment firm launched in the 1960's by pioneer Dr. Tito Tettamanti, STRE Honorary Chairman. Starting with a focus on Switzerland and Canada, STRE has expanded its investments in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and Australia, building a historical portfolio of more than 1.5 billion USD. In the last decade Att. Massimo Pedrazzini and Mr. Patrick Lardi have generated the residential U.S. and commercial Australian portfolio now valued at more than 720 million USD. With an experienced team and support from the Fidinam Group, STRE is able to generate long-term returns and promptly respond to changing market conditions. STRE is the real estate investment division of ST Group Holding. Learn more at:https://stre.biz/
###
Media Contact
Janalyn Oronos, Lloyd Jones LLC, 1 7866837076, joronos@lloydjonesllc.com
SOURCE Lloyd Jones LLC