Based in Grapevine, Texas, Smart Start celebrates its 30th anniversary on Dec. 2
GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Start, the U.S. and world leader in alcohol testing and electronic monitoring, has spent this calendar year gearing up for its milestone 30th Anniversary. As their anniversary is approaching, they will be celebrating with a special event on Friday, December 2, at the company's global headquarters in Grapevine, Texas.
Smart Start is the leading provider of Ignition Interlock Devices (IIDs), which prevent vehicles from starting if the driver's Breath Alcohol Concentration (BrAC) reaches a predetermined level. The company operates in 47 states and 22 countries and has served more than 1.8 million clients. Since its inception in 1992, Smart Start has prevented more than 12 million illegal vehicle starts.
All 50 states have some form of Ignition Interlock requirement for impaired-driving offenders. Today, 34 states, plus Washington DC, require Ignition Interlock Devices for all drunk-driving offenders.
"This is an exciting time for Smart Start. We have become the world's largest Ignition Interlock company and the most innovative in the industry," said Smart Start CEO Matt Strausz. "Since 1992, we have dedicated ourselves to making our roadways safer. We continue to keep our eye on the future, so we can create an even safer world through alcohol monitoring technology that surpasses the standards."
THREE DECADES OF EXCELLENCE
Smart Start's 30-year journey began in December 1992. Entrepreneurs Bettye and Jay D. Rodgers founded the company after their ranch hand had been convicted of a DWI. Through witnessing their employee's experience with unreliable and faulty Ignition Interlock Devices, Bettye and Jay D. Rodgers were determined to create an Ignition Interlock Device that would help end the nationwide drunk driving epidemic.
Smart Start was founded on the principle that a drunk-driving offender deserves the same respect and care as a customer of any other product. That belief – as well as providing a superior Ignition Interlock Device – has been the cornerstone of Smart Start's business philosophy since its inception.
Since November 2013, Smart Start has been based out of Grapevine, Texas, and employs over 600 people in the U.S. The company has also grown internationally, reaching 22 different countries.
CHANGES IN OWNERSHIP
Smart Start was originally a privately held company until it was purchased in 2015 by ABRY Partners, a private equity company based in Boston.
In 2021, Smart Start and its affiliates (combined as Global IID Holdco, LLC) were acquired by the Apollo Impact platform, part of Apollo Global Management, one of the world's largest asset management companies.
TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP
In addition to the company's role as the leading Ignition Interlock provider, Smart Start is also a leader in developing new technology. The company has been known for its innovation from 1992 to the present.
Smart Start's technological evolution includes advances in Ignition Interlock and portable alcohol monitoring:
- FLEX™ Ignition Interlock is a handheld device that is about the size of a smartphone. It's unlike any other IID. Its sleek, revolutionary design, with an intuitive three-button interface, is powered by Smart Start's proprietary FLEX-Cal™ technology, a pre-calibrated module that ensures the original device configuration remains intact.
- ORBIS™ is Smart Start's revolutionary new wearable transdermal alcohol monitoring device. Worn around the wrist, Orbis combines the most technologically advanced alcohol and GPS monitoring technology in a single, lightweight device no larger than a smartwatch.
- SmartMobile Insight™, the latest innovation in the company's suite of SmartMobile™ portable alcohol monitoring devices. SmartMobile Insight offers the same robust portable breath-alcohol testing in a discreet, pocket-sized device with an intuitive three-button interface.
- BreathCheck™, an app-based portable alcohol monitoring device that's no bigger than a business card. It combines video-recorded breath-alcohol tests with voice and facial detection and connects via Bluetooth to the Smart Start groundbreaking Client Portal app.
Smart Start was the first company to provide a camera for photo identification during a breath test, helping to prevent any potential circumvention by the user. The company has also developed SmartWeb™, an online-based case management tool for alcohol monitoring authorities.
"We are excited to bring these game-changing products to market," Strausz said. "For 30 years, Smart Start has offered a comprehensive program, not just products. The ongoing development of new technology demonstrates our commitment to doing that."
ABOUT SMART START
Smart Start is the acknowledged leader in alcohol monitoring nationally and worldwide. Smart Start's Ignition Interlocks, including their revolutionary new FLEX device, are a convenient, unobtrusive solution for DUI offenders. The SmartMobile Classic™, SmartMobile Insight™, and wrist worn ORBIS™, are redefining portable alcohol monitoring as the most discreet and effective devices for clients and monitoring authorities. Their SmartWeb™ platform offers real-time reporting and analysis for easy caseload management. Smart Start is Setting the Standard in Alcohol Monitoring Technology® with thousands of service locations in 22 countries, and a 24/7/365 multilingual Customer Care Center. Visit smartstartinc.com.
