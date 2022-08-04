Industry veteran joins company during a period of rapid growth, expanding global client base, and launch of several new products
FRISCO, Texas, August 04, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmpowerMX, the leading provider of cloud-based maintenance execution, planning, and optimization software solutions for airlines, MROs, and OEMs, has appointed aviation MRO veteran, TomDavis, as its Chief Commercial Officer. Davis joins EmpowerMX during a period of rapid growth, driven by the company's expanding global client base, and launch of several new products that provide data-driven visibility and insights, address the chronic shortage of skilled labor, improve fleet utilization, and digitize and automate mission-critical maintenance workflows.
Tom brings over 30 years of aviation experience to EmpowerMX most recently in senior executive roles at Honeywell and Wencor. During Tom's career he has served in almost every aerospace functional organization while supporting customers in commercial transport, business aviation and defense markets.
"Tom is the right leader at the right time for Empower MX. The combination of an unprecedented global airline customer demand surge and an industry debilitating labor crisis is creating opportunities in new geographies and markets which Tom will help us capture," said Dinakara Nagalla, CEO of EmpowerMX.
"I've visited with 1000s of airlines and MROs from around the world and been continually amazed that most continue to use paper and other archaic means to manage their workflows. The Empower MX suite including MRO Manager and now Insights can transform a customer's business by making them more profitable, error proof and end-customer friendly," said Davis. "I look forward to unleashing the Empower MX suite to provide my friends a lifeline to survive today's surging demand while positioning them for future growth by joining the ecosystem increasingly adopted by top global aerospace companies."
About EmpowerMX
EmpowerMX's cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions are used by the world's leading airlines, MROs, and OEMs to more efficiently plan, execute, and optimize heavy maintenance, line maintenance, materials management, shops activities and component overhaul. Our software drives ROI and transformative efficiency gains by shortening maintenance turn-around times (TAT), increasing aircraft availability, and lowering cost per available seat mile (CASM) by improving workforce utilization, eliminating unproductive workflows, providing real-time visibility into task completion and aircraft status, and digitizing and automating historically paper-based processes and documentation.
