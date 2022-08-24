Cover Desk is proud to announce its ranking in Inc. magazine's annual 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. With three-year revenue growth of 1,800 percent, Cover Desk ranks no. 317 on this year's list.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cover Desk is proud to announce its ranking in Inc. magazine's annual 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. With three-year revenue growth of 1,800 percent, Cover Desk ranks no. 317 on this year's list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are thrilled to be among this prestigious group of impressive, innovative businesses," says Cover Desk CEO Andy Priesman. "This award acknowledges the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice that our talented team gives day in and day out. I am humbled and honored to share this recognition with our virtual assistants, corporate employees, clients, friends, and partners across the globe."
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
From staffing to services, Cover Desk's growth is multifaceted. Today, more than 800 employees are part of the Cover Desk team, serving insurance agents throughout the United States and Canada. With multiple offices in the Philippines—including a new state-of-the-art space that opened in summer 2022—and two new lines of business (claims and accounting), Cover Desk's trajectory is strategic and significant for the insurance industry and virtual assistance solutions.
"We've been purposeful in propelling our mission forward," adds Priesman. "And the growth we've experienced is just the beginning."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."
About Cover Desk
Founded in 2018 by insurance veteran Andy Priesman, Cover Desk is an innovative industry leader in virtual assistance solutions. With a team of over 800 highly educated virtual assistants based in the Philippines, Cover Desk brings personalized service and cutting-edge technology to independent insurance agents throughout the United States and Canada. Through Cover Desk's turnkey virtual capabilities, insurance professionals can focus on their core insurance business with the administrative support needed to grow and thrive. For more information, visit coverdesk.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
