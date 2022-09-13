Bluewater announces the promotion of three key executives: Tiffany Faulkner, Lisa Garcia, and Bennett Jensen.
PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluewater, a leading learning, and talent support services firm, is excited to announce the promotion of three key executives. All three individuals have played vital roles in Bluewater's constant growth, and each will continue to help lead our teams as we support our customers and continue to revolutionize service in the learning and talent industry.
Bluewater is pleased to announce the promotion of Tiffany Faulkner to Chief Operations Officer. Tiffany joined Bluewater in 2014 and has played a key role in solidifying our service delivery teams and expanding service capabilities. Tiffany is a leader in the learning and talent industry and brings extensive experience and a love for our customers. As Bluewater's COO, Tiffany will guide our team through the continued expansion of products and services, while creating a culture of service excellence.
Also, Bluewater is thrilled to announce the promotion of Lisa Garcia to VP, of Business Services. Lisa joined Bluewater in 2019 to help guide Bluewater's HR Team. During that time, Lisa helped developed our Bluewater Way™ program and facilitated the development of crucial employee development initiatives. In Lisa's new role, she will lead our combined business services and support team, including HR, finance, business operations, and information technology.
Additionally, Bluewater is happy to announce the promotion of Bennett Jensen to VP, of Strategic Partnerships. Bennett joined Bluewater in 2011 and has extensive experience in all facets of our company, including service delivery, sales, and marketing. Bennett has been a top sales performer for many years and has a deep appreciation for the relationship between Bluewater and its partners. In Bennett's new role, he will be responsible for the growth of our strategic partnerships and expanding our capabilities to drive additional revenue for our partners and Bluewater.
"I am excited to announce the promotion of Tiffany, Lisa, and Bennett. Each has unique skills that will help facilitate Bluewater's continued growth," said Chris Bond, CEO, and Founder. "Our future has never been brighter, and I can count on these three leaders to help guide our team and relationships to the next level."
Bluewater transforms our employees' lives by serving you and engaging yours. We develop relationships, not transactions; focus on impact, not tools, and have flexible, not one-size-fits-all, solutions. We create clients for life by helping them change the way they leverage learning and talent technology. That all starts with our people.
If you use technology to Recruit, Engage or Develop your people, then Bluewater has incredible client stories to share with you.
Media Contact
Laurie Evans, Bluewater Learning, Inc., 1 (972) 208-6000, laurieevans@bluewaterlearning.com
SOURCE Bluewater Learning, Inc.