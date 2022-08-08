Author encourages conversation of politics within churches
HOUSTON, August 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Churches Can't Talk About It Because It's Political: The Lie that is Destroying America," author R. David Stewart recognizes how little politics is discussed in church sermons. He aims for his readers to see the impact that politics could have in churches and observes the evasion of political subjects when sermons come up.
Throughout the book, Stewart provides several examples of events and actions that have happened in the world, ranging from current political events, past histories, involvement of Christian churches and the pastors in it. Each chapter is short, but they help for the reader to be focused on comparison and understanding of the subjects within. Stewart demonstrates the political angle and the conversation that goes with it, to aim for better communication between the two.
Stewart has been a part of the Christian church all his life which inspired him to write his book because of his concerns that he has observed. He hopes to communicate beneficial discussion of politics within churches to help others who may struggle discussing the two topics together.
"Churches are timid when politics are brought up or they won't mention them in sermons," Stewart said. "My hope is to make church relevant in cultural norms and to make the Christian churches credible in society."
The author encourages readers to apply what they discover in the book to their everyday lives and conversation. He aspires for his readers to be more comfortable discussing the real issues of ever day life in church after reading his book.
"Churches Can't Talk About It Because It's Political: The Lie that is Destroying America"
By R. David Stewart
ISBN: 978-1-6642-6270-6 (Softcover); 978-1-6642-6272-0 (E-book)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
R. David Stewart has public speaking background, including preaching. During his more than 40 years of business experience in sales, he served on the elder board of his church. Stewart has five grandchildren and currently resides in Montgomery, Texas. For more information please visit: http://www.rdavidstewart.com.
