Presented at VISION '22, The 20's ninth annual VISION conference, these awards recognized MSPs and vendors for their outstanding achievements.
DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20 MSP Group, leading MSP consortium, honored top-tier MSPs and vendors at VISION '22, the company's ninth annual VISION conference. These awards recognized MSPs and vendors for their outstanding achievements over the past year.
"The 20 is proof that MSPs can work together and take pride in each other's success. Giving out these awards to recognize the tireless efforts of the MSPs in our community is gratifying in and of itself, but it's especially gratifying in the context of our group — we love seeing each other win, and anyone who was in attendance Thursday could see that," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20.
"It was also a tremendous honor to recognize top-performing vendors for their innovative tools and solutions, which not only empower our MSP members to do more with less, but also push our entire industry forward," Conkle added.
The 20's VISION '22 Awards include:
MSP of the Year – George Burke, The Computing Edge
MSP Business Growth – Dennis Ward, Code Red Networks
Most Engaged MSP – Gary Blawat, INGRAIN IT*
Support Desk Favorite – Chris Kimbell, Wolfguard IT*
Ambassador of the Year – John Rutkowski, BOLDER Designs*
Best Revenue Booster – Zomentum
Most Disruptive Solution – Cytracom | ControlOne
Most Helpful Vendor – Ciardi Ciardi & Astin
Product of the Year – BLOKWORX
Partner of the Year – Kaseya
*Now part of The 20 MSP
Hailed as the premier MSP event of the year, VISION '22 was attended by hundreds of MSPs from all across North America, and featured best-in-class thought leadership, actionable content sessions, channel trends, interactive peer panels, and peer networking — all focused on helping growth-minded MSPs position themselves for success in the coming year. This year's event boasted three keynote speakers: best-selling author and entrepreneur, Chris Gardner; retired Navy SEAL Lieutenant and leadership expert, Jason Redman; and Emmy Award-winning reporter, Jeff Crilley.
About The 20 MSP Group
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for MSP clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond cutting-edge tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders, and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit the20.com.
