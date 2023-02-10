Support wear tailored to support the healing process, designed by a PT and women's health advocate who understands the physiology of postpartum recovery.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bao Bei Body is launching a new line of postpartum support wear designed by Suzanne Koval, a women's health physical therapist with 20 years of experience in women's health. Equipped with modern features, the Bao Bei postpartum collection is designed to provide comfort and support during the fourth trimester.
The brand's newest product, the Varsity Maternity and Nursing Sports Bra, combines fashion and function for breastfeeding mothers. It is the first seamless, clip-free, and nursing-friendly sports bra made ethically and locally in California. With a racerback design and flexible fit, The Varsity Bra is game-changing for sporty moms looking for a stylish and functional sports bra to carry them through pregnancy and postpartum.
"The message is simple - You made VARSITY! You are a really good Mom. Our mission was to cheer Moms on with this launch," Koval stated.
The design team behind the new bra is both lactation-led and sportswear savvy! The Varsity Maternity and Nursing Sports Bra:
- Has a "just a hug" fit to help prevent mastitis and clogged ducts.
- Is made with safe, chemical-free materials to support skin-to-skin contact.
- Features a unique, ultra-stretchy neckline made for fast and easy CLIP-FREE breastfeeding.
- Is ethically, locally and sustainably made.
- Is designed with flexible fabric meant to accommodate fluctuations in chest size.
The brand's mission is to support women in every phase of motherhood, focusing on health, movement, and wellness.
For more information on the entire line, visit http://www.baobeibody.com.
###
About Bao Bei Body:
Bao Bei Body supports all bodies in every phase of motherhood. This woman-owned brand sells products for an active and healthy pregnancy, postpartum and overall lifestyle, prioritizing health, movement and wellness.
Media Contact
Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 7607056907, amber@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE Bao Bei Body