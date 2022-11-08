In another important move to put patient care first, Prytime Medical has hired physician, scientist, surgeon and industry veteran Dr. Jeffrey H. Lawson, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Lawson brings nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of clinical care, medical innovation, academia, and commercializing transformative technologies designed to save patients' lives and improve clinical outcomes.
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prytime Medical Inc - The REBOA Company™, the leading innovator and global provider of lifesaving REBOA products for noncompressible truncal hemorrhage (NCTH), today announced the hiring of Chief Medical Officer, Jeffrey H. Lawson, M.D., Ph.D.
"The new technology that Prytime Medical has recently developed was designed specifically to aid in resuscitation and the management of non-compressible hemorrhage" said Dr. Jeff Lawson. "This major advancement has the potential to greatly improve patient outcomes. I believe that these products, and the company's new approach focusing first on patient care will significantly facilitate the adoption of minimally invasive techniques in trauma and shock resuscitation." Lawson added, "Like other surgical specialties have evolved over the last 20 to 30 years, this technology will enable an endovascular approach like partial REBOA to change the way patients with NCTH are treated."
"Prytime Medical has fundamentally changed its overall strategy," said David Spencer CEO. "Based on important feedback from the medical community, we launched a new catheter design called pREBOA-PROTM. This design has an easy to use, manual "dimmer-switch" capability designed specifically for True Partial REBOA, to break the previous 30-minute barrier to REBOA use. In addition, we have implemented a new, industry leading approach to provide Fanatical Clinical and Program Support to better help our physicians and their patients have successful outcomes. The addition of a seasoned medical, surgical and device expert like Dr. Lawson will boost our ability to support physicians whose patients need hemorrhage control and resuscitation."
Jeffrey H. Lawson, M.D., Ph.D. is a physician-scientist, vascular surgeon and innovator who has been involved in the development of vascular technologies since 1996. Dr. Lawson is a recognized leader in the field of vascular surgery and translational technologies. As a medical technology veteran, Dr. Lawson has served as CMO, President and Chief Executive Officer at Humacyte, Inc. He also founded and recently sold InnAVasc Medical to W.L. Gore & Associates. Dr. Lawson earned his medical degree and his Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Vermont and completed his residency in General and Thoracic Surgery and his fellowship in Vascular Surgery at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Lawson has served in leadership roles at Duke University Medical Center, including Professor of Surgery and Pathology, Vice Chair for Research in Surgery, and Director of Clinical Trials for the Department of Surgery. Dr. Lawson has received funding from the National Institute of Health (NIH), the American Heart Association (AHA), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the United States Military (DoD) and numerous biotech and medical device companies.
Prytime Medical™ Devices, Inc. is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for hemorrhage control. The underlying intellectual property for REBOA was conceived based on lessons learned in war. Our latest innovations, the industry leading ER-REBOA PLUS™, and the innovative pREBOA-PRO™ partial REBOA Catheter, enable both truncal hemorrhage control and simultaneously more controlled resuscitation in a much wider range of clinical scenarios. pREBOA-PRO™ is the first FDA-cleared REBOA catheter designed specifically for true partial REBOA. More information can be found at http://www.PrytimeMedical.com
