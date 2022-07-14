Six Pillars Partners ("SPP"), a growth-oriented investment firm led by executives and operators, is pleased to announce the successful exit of its portfolio company, The Liberty Group ("Liberty"), to The Halifax Group in June 2022. Liberty represents SPP's 3rd exit within its founder-to-platform strategy.
DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPP invested in Liberty in December 2020 in partnership with Merit Capital Partners and Liberty's founder, Ken Bohan. Over the following 18 months, SPP and its partners worked with Liberty's management to navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic; execute several key initiatives, including a CEO transition; organically expand into 11 greenfield markets; expand the senior management team; develop an acquisition pipeline; build key pricing analytics; and implement several IT & enterprise systems upgrades. During SPP's holding period, Liberty experienced significant growth. Liberty's revenue grew at a 40% CAGR and headcount grew 30%.
Ken Bohan commented, "Six Pillars and Merit Capital Partners were collaborative partners throughout the journey. They actively supported the business through our collective value creation efforts and facilitated a favorable outcome for all stakeholders. Six Pillars and Merit Capital Partners respected the Liberty culture and worked in unison with the management team to maintain that culture."
Teddy Saltzstein, Managing Director of Six Pillars Partners, commented, "It was an absolute pleasure to partner with Ken Bohan and Matt Smith at Liberty. Matt and his team are to be commended on the incredible job they have done of providing market-leading client service as well as cultivating a culture where employees are excited to join the mission. I'm confident that Liberty will continue to grow its market leading position under its excellent leadership team. We are also very grateful for the support of our longtime partners Ben Yarbrough and Sean Stanley at Merit Capital Partners who provided insightful guidance and creative capital that allowed Liberty to realize its full potential."
SPP and Merit Capital Partners engaged Lesa Francis as an independent board member as part of their original acquisition of Liberty in 2020. Francis is a highly regarded staffing executive and the first woman to be named CEO of a $1 billion staffing company. Brandt Hamby, Managing Director of Six Pillars Partners, added, "Lesa's guidance and team-first perspective were invaluable to the team at Liberty. We appreciate all that she did to help propel Liberty to new heights."
SPP and Merit Capital Partners were advised on the transaction by Kroll Securities, LLC and Winston & Strawn LLP.
ABOUT THE LIBERTY GROUP
Liberty, founded by Ken Bohan in 1977 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a leading specialty temporary staffing and executive search firm focused on serving the multi-family real estate industry throughout the U.S. The Company fulfills on-site temporary staffing needs across various multi-family residential job functions, including property management, marketing, maintenance, accounting, construction and IT. Liberty's search division focuses on highly skilled and experienced personnel, placing executive talent into multi-family corporate management positions, as well as those in construction, accounting, finance, marketing, human resources and IT. Additionally, the Company also provides candidate onboarding services such as screening and background checks.
ABOUT SIX PILLARS PARTNERS
The Managing Directors at Six Pillars Partners have led over $1 billion in transactions serving as private equity partners, company executives, and corporate development officers. SPP brings tangible operating and industry experience to its stakeholders. SPP has founded and scaled companies, executed numerous investments and strategic acquisitions, experienced and overcome setbacks, and created environments that foster high-levels of employee engagement. SPP believes that highly engaged, cohesive teams lead to long-term, outsized value creation for all.
SPP invests in growth-oriented, founder-owned companies with $5mm - $20mm of EBITDA. For more information, please visit http://www.sixpillarspartners.com.
