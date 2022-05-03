United Rentals' NASCAR drivers Austin Hill and Ryan Preece to raise funds with each lap in sponsored races during the 2022 season
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), the largest equipment rental company in the world, and Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, announced the launch of a new partnership to support military families during the 2022 NASCAR racing season. Through its Turns for Troops program, United Rentals will donate $50 per lap completed by NASCAR drivers Austin Hill and Ryan Preece in select races to support Operation Homefront's mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.
The partnership includes a commitment of $100,000 in support of Operation Homefront's United We Stand 3-year comprehensive campaign designed to generate the resources that will allow Operation Homefront to secure the futures of our military families for years to come.
"While Operation Homefront helps tens of thousands of military families each year, we miss opportunities to help every day due to limited resources," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, COO of Operation Homefront. "We are grateful to partners like United Rentals who share our unwavering commitment to serve military families by investing in our United We Stand campaign which will ensure that more of our nation's military families receive assistance in their time of need because they have served all of us in our nation's time of need."
Operation Homefront provides programs that offer RELIEF (through Critical Financial Assistance and transitional housing programs), RESILIENCY (through permanent housing and caregiver support services) and RECURRING FAMILY SUPPORT programs and services throughout the year that help military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road, so they don't become long-term chronic problems.
"United Rentals has a long history of giving back to veterans and their families, and we are honored to be recognized as a top military friendly employer," said Matt Flannery, CEO of United Rentals. "Turns for Troops brings an important element of philanthropy to our motorsports partnerships, and we are proud to welcome Operation Homefront to the program in support of the great work they are doing for veterans within the communities where we live and work."
###
About Operation Homefront: Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
About United Rentals, Inc.: United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,288 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 20,400 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.79 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.
Media Contact
Erin Burgy, Operation Homefront, (469) 934-7131, Erin.Burgy@OperationHomefront.org
SOURCE Operation Homefront