NextGen enhancements enable LPV approaches and meet ADS-B requirements, improving the efficiency and safety of cargo operations.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JANA, Inc. has received FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for Universal Avionics (UA) flight management upgrades on early model Douglas DC-9 series aircraft to support the next generation of communication, navigation, and surveillance/air traffic management.
JANA's STC installs a Universal Avionics UNS-1Lw SBAS-enabled Flight Management System (FMS) that enables Localizer Performance with Vertical Guidance (LPV) approaches. Universal's FMS improves safety and situational awareness, makes possible operations with Required Navigation Performance down to 0.1nm, and interfaces for data communications such as Controller-Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC) and Departure Clearances (DCL). This FMS upgrade will allow older DC-9 models to continue to operate efficiently in regions requiring advanced flight management systems. The STC is applicable to DC-9 models -15F, -32F and -33F, and can be adapted to non-freighter and other DC-9 models.
"JANA has offered leading designs and certifications for GPS and FMS systems for many years. We are excited to utilize our expertise to facilitate the DC-9 aircraft upgrades needed to allow the next generation of communication and navigation systems to interface with these aircraft," stated Ean Niland, President of JANA. Inc.
Aeronaves TSM, an airline and cargo operator based in Mexico, selected Universal Avionics' FMS upgrades on its cargo fleet across 11 DC-9 and 15 MD-80 aircraft and is now in service flying with the solution for operational savings and advanced navigation capabilities. The addition of Universal's SBAS-Flight Management Systems improves the efficiency of operations, enables LPV approaches, and brings safety enhancements including traffic, weather and flight information services in compliance with the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out mandates.
"Modernizing older aircraft to keep them running safely and efficiently is a cost-saving and sustainable initiative we are proud to support," said Dror Yahav, CEO of Universal Avionics. "Flying in over 1,100 commercial aircraft, in addition to thousands of other applications, our FMS is a proven and dependable solution to increase the operational efficiency of these aircraft".
To learn more about next-gen FMS upgrades and JANA's STC ST11384DS visit https://www.janacorp.com/universal/.
About JANA
JANA, Inc. is a leading engineering and technical documentation services company with 50 years of experience providing technical information and data management services. Known throughout the aviation industry as a top-tier STC developer, JANA specializes in the development of STC packages and high-quality PMA kits.
JANA designs complete avionics systems packages around the finest avionics equipment available, including comprehensive—but understandable—Engineering Orders (EOs), and builds conformed installation kits to install those systems in all manner of transport category aircraft.
About Universal Avionics
Universal Avionics safely guides pilots and their passengers worldwide with forward fit and retrofit solutions flying on more than 35,000 airplanes and helicopters today. As a leading manufacturer of innovative avionics systems, our solutions improve safety and operational efficiency of business aviation, airline and cargo operations, and special missions. These solutions include navigation, electronic display, terrain awareness, recorders, enhanced flight vision, and synthetic vision systems for aerospace applications.
Universal is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., a major defense manufacturer and world leader in military aerospace. Connect What's Next with complete situational awareness and new capabilities to advance flight. Next is Now. Visit uasc.com or follow us on social media to learn more.
