Galloway's session will focus on leadership fundamentals for safety excellence.
HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced its CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead a virtual session on "Safety Leadership – The Five Fundamentals of Safety Excellence." The live event is scheduled on Thursday, October 20th at 1pm CT. Event details can be found at https://interactive.blr.com/EHA-Safety-Culture-Week-2022/home-4461PE-129482D.html.
What are the best companies in safety performance and culture doing? Where do they focus their efforts? Who owns what? How do they develop confidence in their systems to deal with risks in the performance of work? How do they tap into that illusive discretionary effort and create sustained engagement? What is their strategy? Serving as a trusted advisor across all major industries, supporting hundreds of organizations in their pursuit of excellence, best-selling author and award-willing consultant Shawn Galloway shares the Five Fundamentals leaders must get right to achieve and sustain safety excellence.
- Understand how to redefine safety excellence to drive different behaviors throughout the company
- With examples, learn how companies that are world-class in safety have created their strategy and cultures of safety excellence
- Discover the importance of evolving past leading indicators and how to measure the value created from safety improvement efforts
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and Behavior-Based Safety. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien's list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
