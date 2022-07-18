Trinity Consultants, Inc.® (Trinity), an international EHS, engineering, and science consulting firm, announces the recent acquisition of Ecofish Research Ltd. (Ecofish), an environmental consulting firm headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.
DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trinity Consultants, Inc.® (Trinity), an international EHS, engineering, and science consulting firm, announces the recent acquisition of Ecofish Research Ltd. (Ecofish), an environmental consulting firm headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Ecofish serves the hydroelectric, mining, infrastructure, and LNG industries, as well as First Nations and governments. Ecofish services include environmental assessment, permitting, mitigation, compliance and effects monitoring, water resources engineering, wildlife and terrestrial studies, habitat offsetting and restoration, instream flow assessment, and UAV and remote telemetry. Founded in 2001, the firm has grown to approximately 160 employees including wildlife specialists, hydrologists, water quality experts, chemists, engineers, and environmental process policy experts. The Ecofish team is located in 10 offices across Canada.
Following the acquisition, the Ecofish leadership team will remain in place, including Founder and President Adam Lewis, Executive Director Rhoni Whyard, Field Services Director Sean Falkner, Project Operations Director Ian Murphy, Project Director Todd Hatfield, Science Practices Director Andrew Harwood, and Human Resources Director Deborah Lacroix. According to Adam Lewis, "The Ecofish team is excited to be joining the Trinity Consultants family of businesses. We have been impressed with Trinity's track record of acquiring and growing related businesses and we think there is great cultural compatibility as both organizations value technical excellence and empowering staff development."
Mike Remsberg, Trinity's Managing Director of Commercial and Operational Strategies, commented, "We have been following Ecofish's growth for some time and have come to respect Adam and his team even more over the past few months as we developed our growth strategy. We look forward to exploring the synergies between Ecofish and our aquatic teams in Canada, Ireland, Australia, and the U.S. This acquisition brings Trinity's water ecology and aquatic sciences consulting service teams to approximately 250 professionals, with the ability to deliver a wide range of water ecology-related services."
Background on Trinity Consultants
Founded in 1974, Trinity Consultants helps organizations overcome complex, mission-critical challenges in EHS, engineering, and science through expertise in consulting, technology, training, and staffing. With offices across the U.S., and in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, China, and Australia, Trinity supports clients across a broad range of sectors to help them ensure compliance with applicable regulations, international standards, and company specifications. This helps them avoid business disruption, speed products to market, address stakeholder concerns, and achieve business objectives.
