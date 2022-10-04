Leen Kawas has been Accepted into Forbes Business Council. Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leen Kawas, Ph.D., co-founder and managing general partner of Propel Bio Partners, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Dr. Kawas was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Dr. Kawas into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Kawas has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with others in a private forum and at members-only events. Dr. Kawas will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"I am honored to join this valuable community of entrepreneurs and leaders," said Kawas. "I look forward to collaborating with other members of the Council, sharing my experiences and hands-on expertise with the Forbes community, and continuing to grow alongside other leaders and experts in the Forum."
ABOUT LEEN KAWAS
Leen Kawas is an entrepreneur, inventor, and life sciences professional with a track record of bringing impactful technologies to clinical development. Dr. Kawas is the founder and Managing General Partner of Propel Bio Partners, a global investment firm that is focused on the life sciences industry. Propel Bio provides an entire ecosystem of experts to support entrepreneurs in achieving their vision. The firm primarily focuses on early-stage and small-cap public and private companies. Dr. Kawas is the co-founder of Athira and a co-inventor of its lead drug candidate Fosgonimeton and invented several of the innovative drug candidates in Athira's pipeline. Dr. Kawas served as Athira's chief executive officer and president, and as a member of its board of directors from January 2014-2021. In this role, she led the technological and financial growth of Athira, raising around $400M and taking the company through its public offering. According to Business Insider and GeekWire, Dr. Kawas was one of only 22 female founders and CEOs to lead their company to an IPO, as of February 2021, and was the first woman to guide a company through an IPO in Washington State in over 20 years (at the time of Athira's IPO in September 2020).
To learn more about Leen Kawas and Propel Bio Partners, visit propelbio.com.
