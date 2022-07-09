Aspiring leaders develop and foster all leadership habits in one way – with individual experiences. What makes someone a great leader? Great leaders enable the full potential in others. Leaders look to history for inspiration. However, they recognize that there is no set blueprint for becoming a more effective leader. Finally, great leaders encourage strategic thinking, innovation, and action.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What are powerful leadership traits that can result from tragedy? How great leaders deliver bad news?
"This book will confidently put you on the road to becoming a great leader, and the leadership lessons offered will help you expand your influence, strengthen your faith, build strong relationships and find your authentic self," says Dr. Rob Carter III, author of the leadership books, A Man Named Robert: Lessons from the Life of America's First Great Emancipator and The Morning Mind: Use Your Brain to Master Your Day and Supercharge Your Life. (source: themorningmind.com)
"Tragedy molds leaders," says Carter "weathering difficult times can transform a leader's character by developing key characteristics.
3 Ways to Overcome Challenging Barriers and Pay More Attention to What Matters in Life
1. Humility. "Overcoming hardship makes a leader see the triviality of always being right and proving a point," says Carter, "they are open to feedback and honest criticism from peers and subordinates alike and are willing to consider it seriously." "At the same time, they're also teaching their team a great lesson about the power of humility and cooperation where everyone is heard and appreciated," says Carter
2. Truthfulness. "Overcoming loss allows leaders to show vulnerability and be more open with their emotions," says Carter "they set an excellent example for their people to interact with openness and honesty, which avoids the building up of grudges and other toxic feelings and emotions."
3. Authenticity. "Trauma and tragedy make a great leader realize that pretense and fakeness aren't worth the time and effort," says Carter, "they have learned to live with themselves and expect others to accept them as they are."
"Turning tragedy into triumph often means confronting bad news head-on," says Carter. "delivering bad news will test any leader's mettle, from telling stakeholders that revenues are down to informing your team about layoffs."
Dr. Carter's new book is available on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/2p8uht8c.
Dr. Robert Carter III is a Colonel in the United States Army and the bestselling author of The Morning Mind: Use Your Brain to Master Your Day and Supercharge Your Life. He received a doctorate in Biomedical Sciences (Integrative Physiology) and three master's degrees in Public Health, Strategic Studies, and Biological Sciences; he also holds academic appointments at the Los Angeles Pacific University (Azusa Pacific University System), the University of Maryland, and The University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio. Dr. Carter completed his postdoctoral studies as an Alonso Yerby Fellow at Harvard School of Public Health.
