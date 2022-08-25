Use the three steps for managing change to help children tame back-to-school anxiety and create success in the new school year!
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As millions of children return to school, anxiety, worry, stress, and other difficult emotions are taking center stage in families across the country. These emotions are being felt more deeply in 2022 because of the Covid Gap – 2 years where many children have had fewer opportunities to develop their social skills through interactions with peers and teachers and falling behind academically due to missed school and online learning challenges.
Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom, is leading a worldwide movement to help children learn how to manage life's challenges through life coaching for kids. Over the past 10 years, she has certified hundreds of children's coaches in over 30 countries who are helping children develop powerful mindset skills to be confident and prepared to navigate the ups and downs of growing up using her story-based coaching curriculum.
"Our certified WISDOM Coaches teach children the three steps for managing change," shared Thornborrow. "Knowing there are steps they can follow supports both parents and children in feeling more empowered when facing change."
Thornborrow offers three steps parents can take to help kids with back-to-school anxiety and smooth the transition.
Step 1: Talk About and Manage Concerns
Thornborrow says that often a child's biggest worries are the ones that go unexpressed. Giving children the opportunity to voice their concerns about going back to school can help. Have children list their concerns and then work together to brainstorm solutions for each of those concerns.
For example, if a child is worried about math skills, create a plan to review concepts before school starts, or hire a tutor if extra help is needed. If a child is nervous about making friends at a new school, parents can invite children over for a play-date to rebuild friendships.
Knowing that their worries can be tamed, empowers children to face them with more confidence.
Step 2: Explore the Positive Aspects of Going Back to School and Visualize Success
Visualization is a powerful mindset skill to help children manage worries and change. Just like kids can use visualization to practice hitting a baseball, they can also use visualization to practice creating happiness and success at school.
Invite children to visualize the positive aspects of going back to school — such as seeing old friends, learning new subjects, and taking special field trips.
Encourage children to create a vision board or draw a picture about their "Year of Success" in school. Include all the things they want to learn, enjoy, and accomplish. Seeing their vision board daily, reminds them that there are many exciting adventures ahead!
Step 3: Honor the Change with a Celebration or Symbolic Gesture
The last step to help kids with back-to-school anxiety is to honor the change and new school year with a celebration or special treat. This helps children mentally prepare for the transition – and it's fun!
Whether hosting a "back to school party" with friends, shopping for a special backpack, or going out for a meaningful family dinner, honoring the change can help children embrace the new school year with a winning attitude.
Learning to reduce the anxiety and worries caused by change is a skill that all kids can develop. Following these three steps for managing change supports children in their success.
###
About Renaye Thornborrow and Adventures in Wisdom Inc.
Renaye Thornborrow is leading a worldwide movement to bring life coaching to kids. Since 2013, her company, Adventures in Wisdom, has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. For Renaye, motherhood was the catalyst for turning her lifelong passion for personal development into a comprehensive and effective story-based coaching curriculum to bring life coaching to kids. Life coaching is a game changer for children as they learn how to build confidence, resilience, and mindset skills for life; and it is a game changer for coaches as they increase their impact and income while doing their work in the world serving kids. To learn more, visit http://www.adventuresinwisdom.com, call 512-222-6659, or send email to renaye@adventuresinwisdom.com
Media Contact
Renaye Thornborrow, Adventures in Wisdom Inc., 1 5122226659, renaye@adventuresinwisdom.com
SOURCE Adventures in Wisdom Inc.