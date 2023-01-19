The 2022 Dealership CRISP Award winners exemplify what it means to truly Own the Phone and deliver best-in-class customer experiences. If you are a Car Wars client, check your email or contact your Car Wars consultant to see if your dealership won.
DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars' Dealership CRISP Award Program recognizes top dealerships that prioritize phone handling and provide customers with an optimal phone experience. As the leading call tracking and phone handling solution, Car Wars emphasizes four key metrics in phone handling performance – Connect, Request and Invite, Set, and Pursue.
The top 25% of dealerships that meet or exceed ALL predetermined benchmarks for CRISP metrics in Sales and/or Service will receive either Gold, Platinum, or Diamond awards. Award CRISP benchmarks are as follows:
Sales
- Connect = 64.42%
- Request/Invite = 52.13%
- Set = 28.92%
- Pursue = 34.23%
- CRISP Overall = 44.26%
Service
- Connect = 63.74%
- Request Inspection = 89.63%
- Set = 59.79%
- Pursue = 3.90%
- CRISP Overall = 50.85%
Once qualified dealers of the CRISP benchmarks were identified, the top 5% of dealerships received the Diamond award, the top 15% of dealerships received the Platinum award, and the top 25% of dealerships received the Gold award in Sales and/or Service.
Custom physical awards will be handed out to winning dealerships in person at Car Wars' booth (#755 in Hall A) at the NADA Show 2023. If no dealer representative is available at NADA, the remaining awards will be mailed directly to the respective dealership.
For questions regarding this award program, visit the Dealership CRISP Awards page here, contact your Car Wars consultant, or email content@carwars.com.
About Car Wars
Car Wars leverages human reviews, artificial intelligence and CRISP metrics to equip Sales and Service departments with everything they need to Own The Phone. By listening to and categorizing every inbound and outbound call at a dealership, Car Wars provides managers with insight into how every call is handled, alerts them when an opportunity needs attention, and actively improves phone performance in both sales and service.
Car Wars uses competition and transparent accountability alongside live call insight to create a high-powered phone culture that helps more callers faster and, ultimately, converts more phone calls into booked appointments.
