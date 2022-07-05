In response to its continued development, U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has appointed two new members to its board of directors. They are Margaret "Maggie" Anderson of Lifeline Vascular Care and Paul B. Hebert of Advantage Care Physicians of New York (ACPNY).
IRVING, Texas, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to its continued development, U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has appointed two new members to its board of directors. They are Margaret "Maggie" Anderson of Lifeline Vascular Care and Paul B. Hebert of Advantage Care Physicians of New York (ACPNY). Anderson and Hebert will begin serving on the board, effective immediately.
"The strength of our board and the governance of the company are key to our strategic direction. We felt it was important at this time in our company's development, to add to and strengthen our board," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "Maggie brings a deep background and exceptional track record of scaling large, multi-unit healthcare companies. Paul brings comprehensive financial management experience, along with a broad understanding of the payor landscape. Both will be tremendous additions to our board."
Hall also serves on the board, along with Oak Hill Capital Principal Peter B. Armstrong, Oak Hill Capital Managing Partner Brian N. Cherry, Oak Hill Partner Micah D. Meisel, Dr. Thomas S. Weil of Austin Oral Surgery and Dr. Vincent J. Perciaccante of South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. The eight board members are like-minded – they are committed to maintaining the highest levels of clinical excellence for all USOSM partner practices, while improving financial and operational performance for all.
"When you look at my background and the things I've done in the healthcare space, it's an ideal fit for helping USOSM to continue its growth. It's almost like my career path has brought me here. It all comes together, so as a team, we can get USOSM where it wants to go," notes Hebert. "It's exciting to be a part of a group that is so focused on growth, that sees the opportunities out there and works hard, with integrity to accomplish its goals. There is so much potential in this area, in general, and with USOSM, in particular. Everyone who is involved with USOSM talks about it with passion and that speaks volumes."
Hebert has more than 30 years of experience in operational and financial management for major healthcare organizations and related companies. He is the chief administrative and financial officer for ACPNY, a primary and specialty care practice, serving half a million patients across the New York metropolitan area and a part of the EmblemHealth family of companies.
At ACPNY, Hebert is responsible for developing and implementing strategic and operational improvements to drive profitable growth, as well as building relationships with clinicians through financial education, transparency and aligning incentives with the organization's clinical and performance goals. In addition, he serves as the ACPNY liaison for EmblemHealth and has led the ACPNY practices in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to ACPNY, Hebert held a number of leadership positions for UnitedHealth Group, including senior vice president of finance for UnitedHealthcare, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Dental, and chief operating officer of specialty benefits for Optum. Hebert also served in a number of leadership positions for Aetna Inc., including CFO for small and middle markets, vice president and head of provider data services and credentialing, vice president and head of the Sarbanes-Oxley project management office, vice president and director of the internal audit department and audit operations head for the international internal audit department. Hebert earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Central Connecticut State University.
Anderson echoes Hebert's sentiments, saying: "My background in healthcare and private equity and the experiences I've had there have helped prepare me for this role with USOSM. I'm very enthusiastic about the space and this strong management team. They're already very effective, and I look forward to helping USOSM continue its growth."
Anderson has more than 25 years of combined experience in the healthcare and private equity industries. Currently, she is an owner and managing partner of Lifeline Vascular Care, a leading healthcare management company that seeks to create joint-venture relationships with physician partners to acquire existing ambulatory surgery centers or develop new ones. Lifeline was carved out of the global Fortune 500 healthcare delivery company, DaVita, where Anderson served for a number of years as senior vice president and was responsible for a billion dollar operating group, in addition to Lifeline.
Prior to DaVita, Anderson was the president of Biomet 3i, a global, dental implant company. Before that, she was a director of operations at TPG, a private equity fund in San Francisco, where she led the carve-out of Fenwal and the acquisition of Biomet. In addition, Anderson was a member of the senior team of the management consulting firm AlixPartners, where she led operational turnarounds and restructurings.
Anderson also was a principal with Caledonia Group, a performance improvement consulting firm, serving the private equity sector, and held a variety of leadership positions at GM Powertrain. Anderson earned her MBA from Wright State University and her bachelor's degree from the General Motors Engineering & Management Institute.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 19 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Massachusetts. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
