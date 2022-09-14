Woman-owned agency founder joins Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maria Orozova, Co-Founder of data-driven marketing firm, MODintelechy, has been added to the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
Maria was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Maria Orozova into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an official member of the Council, Maria will not only connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum, but she will also be invited to work with Forbes editorial teams to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"I am beyond honored to be welcomed so warmly into the Forbes community, and I can't wait to dive in and knowledge-share to further not only the business of agency ownership, but the most impactful and effective ways to serve agency clients," said Orozova.
###
ABOUT MODINTELECHY
MODintelechy is a data-driven creative marketing agency based in Austin, Texas. We are a team of developers, data analysts, strategists, and creatives; a diversified effort moving towards a singular purpose — to combat indifference with ideas that resonate. The firm's fully integrated teams create smart solutions and strategically create, deploy, and optimize marketing programs which inspire and strengthen profitable relationships between clients and their customers. Leveraging our unmatched expertise, we overcome the marketing challenges other agencies aren't equipped for and deliver work that's ownable and unforgettable. Learn more at http://www.modintelechy.com.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com.
Media Contact
Gabriella Nolen, MODintelechy, 1 5124674058, gnolen@modintelechy.com
SOURCE MODintelechy