SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven performance marketing solutions, today released key voter analysis of the 2022 U.S. midterm election cycle based on its optimized political and early vote/ballot request data sets. Based on Stirista's data insights, more than 72 million U.S. citizens voted early either through ballot requests or via confirmed early voting, a 92 percent increase from the 2018 midterm election cycle. For campaigns and political marketers, more than 50 percent of digital advertising dollars for a political candidate or cause could have been wasted if known early voters were included in audience segment targeting, leading to an estimated $1.5B in wasted digital ad spend.
"As a political marketer working for a campaign or through an agency, early voter consideration is now a must in terms of driving results and decreasing wasted digital ad spend," said Blaine Britten, SVP of Data Strategy for Stirista. "Based on our data reporting results in early October and through election day, we were predicting a Pink Trickle versus the polls projections of a Red Tsunami. As early voting continues to grow in popularity and with millions of dollars earmarked for the Georgia Senate runoff and upcoming presidential primaries, further investment in critical voter data segmentation is needed."
Early and Mail-in Voting Gaining Ground Across All Voter Demographics
Mail-in ballots are becoming more widely used across all voter profiles. More than 20 percent of Republicans and 35 percent of Democrats requested mail-in ballots with nearly 40 percent of unaffiliated voters also requesting to vote by mail. In comparison, of the casted early votes, more than half (55%) were from unaffiliated voters, 25 percent from Democrats and 18.50 percent from Republicans.
The long-held belief that the majority of early voters are over the age of 65 is also changing with 63% of early voters under the age of 65. In addition, the gender gap has closed for early vs. registered voters with 53% females and 47% males casting ballots before Election Day.
"Powerful voter demographics coupled with donation history, political affiliation and early voter data can lift a campaign's message to the right audience and can shift the voting equation," added Blaine.
Gathered from government records and public voter registration, Stirista's optimized political data set offers rich, privacy-compliant unique identity and consumer driven voter segments that allow organizations to address swing voters more effectively. Updated monthly, information includes voting history, political affiliation, donation history, and more.
Stirista's database of voter information has over 199 million records and gives political organizations the ability to precisely find and communicate with voters according to demographics, financial attributes and interests sourced from a number of online interactions. Paired with Stirista's onboarding and delivery capabilities specifically for CTV, organizations and agencies can utilize Stirista's political data for maximum impact on voter and consumer engagement.
