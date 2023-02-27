QuickStart Learning, Inc. makes Fortune Education's list of Best Cybersecurity Bootcamps of 2023.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce that QuickStart Learning's cybersecurity bootcamp has been selected as one of the best Cybersecurity Bootcamps of 2023 by Fortune Education! The 2023 listing is an unranked compilation of the best cybersecurity bootcamps available.
Bryan Kenna, QuickStart Learning CEO, says, "QuickStart is thrilled to be recognized as an established leader in cybersecurity training. Our cybersecurity bootcamp provides aspiring IT professionals a clear pathway to gain the skills and certifications they need to launch a career in cybersecurity."
There is a rapidly growing increase of cyberattacks, which has produced a high demand for professionals to support the cybersecurity industry. With the heightened urgency for data security and privacy, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts a 35 percent increase in the demand for cybersecurity specialists by 2031.* Cybersecurity bootcamps are a way for professionals to obtain the necessary skills and training to be qualified for cybersecurity roles, with less of a time commitment and at a lower cost compared to a typical college degree.
QuickStart Learning offers an online 24-week cybersecurity bootcamp, with mentoring opportunities available throughout the duration of the course. Tuition costs are $7,900. Students who fully complete the cybersecurity bootcamp are eligible to take any of the following certification exams; CompTIA A+, Network+, Security+, PenTest+, CISSP and CEH.
Career services are also provided upon completion of the program, which include; resume building, LinkedIn profile building guidance, job search assistance, mock job interviews, and more. Learn more about our career services.
Click Here to view the Best Cybersecurity Bootcamps 2023
Click Here to view more information about our cybersecurity bootcamp.
*Source: (Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Information Security Analysts, at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm, visited February 9, 2023).
About QuickStart
QuickStart offers IT training for emerging and established professionals in the field. For 35 years, QuickStart has partnered with IT experts and hiring managers to develop industry-aligned certificate courses and bootcamp training programs. Through online learning tailored to the latest developments in AWS (Amazon Web Services), Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, and more, QuickStart empowers entry-level and experienced IT professionals with leading-edge skills for the workforce.
To best prepare students for professional success, QuickStart offers personalized learning plans and career support services, including resume building, coaching, and job placement. Students emerge ready to add value to their organizations, improve their earning power, and achieve their professional goals. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
