Adventures in Wisdom announces Lunch Box Notes for 2023 – a free gift to help parents share daily wisdom with their children. Each week parents receive an email containing five inspirational messages that they can print and personalize for each day's lunch, share during after-school snack, or even text to older children who have phones. 2023 Lunch Box Notes are available for free sign-up now.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adventures in Wisdom announces Lunch Box Notes for 2023 – a free gift to help parents share daily wisdom with their children. Each week parents receive an email containing five inspirational messages that they can print and personalize for each day's lunch, share during after-school snack, or even text to older children who have phones.
"Lunch Box Notes are a great way for parents to share important life lessons and connect with their children in just minutes each day," shared Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom, a company that has certified hundreds of child life coaches, in over 30 countries, since 2013.
The Lunch Box Notes include sayings from famous people and from Wyatt the Wise Wizard, the mentor character from the Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching for Kids Curriculum.
Here are just a few examples from Lunch Box Notes:
- "Limited expectations produce limited results. Expect great things of yourself and you will soar!" – Wyatt the Wise Wizard. Fly baby fly!
- "The future depends on what we do in the present." – Mahatma Gandhi. Take one step towards your goal today!
- "Every time you are with someone, you leave a mark - a 'gold heart' or a 'grungy mark' -based on how you treat them. Treat others as you would like to be treated!" – Wyatt the Wise Wizard. What type of mark will you make today?
- "Being defeated is a temporary condition. Giving up makes it permanent." – Marilyn Vos Savant. Never give up on your dream. You deserve the best!
Parents can sign up for the Free 2023 Lunch Box Notes series here, and start empowering their kids one message at a time.
About Renaye Thornborrow and Adventures in Wisdom Inc.
Renaye Thornborrow, CEO of Adventures in Wisdom, is leading a worldwide movement to bring life coaching to kids. Since 2013, Adventures in Wisdom, has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries in their WISDOM Coaching child life coach certification program, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. Life coaching for kids is a game changer for children as they learn how to build confidence, resilience, and mindset skills for life; and it is a game changer for coaches as they increase their impact and income while doing their work in the world serving kids. To learn more, visit http://www.adventuresinwisdom.com, call 512-222-6659, or send email to renaye @ adventuresinwisdom dot com.
Media Contact
Renaye Thornborrow, Adventures in Wisdom, 1 5122225569, renaye@adventuresinwisdom.com
SOURCE Adventures in Wisdom