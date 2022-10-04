Dr. PRP's Cellulam Post Procedure Lotion repairs the appearance of UV damage and sun spots in as little as four weeks.
HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. PRP's new Cellulam Post Procedure Lotion with DNA Repair Enzymes improves the appearance of UV damage and sun spots in as little as four weeks. By using after in-office treatments and as part of routine skin care regimens, patients have enhanced outcomes and improved satisfaction.
Made in the USA using only the highest quality active ingredients, the Cellulam Post Procedure Lotion targets damage and supports new cellular regeneration.
Key DNA repair enzymes include:
- Photolyase (Anacystic nidulans) – removes thymine dimers
- Endonuclease (Micrococcus luteus) – UV resistant, indirect thymine dimer removal
- Glycosylase (Arabidopsis thaliana) – repairs free-radical damage
Patients use the product twice per day and it is easily integrated into existing in-office skin care regimens.
"Increase credibility with your patients with incredible results that compliment a wide variety of procedures you're already utilizing in your practice" – George Bretz, CCP, LP, Managing Partner
Partnering with Dr. PRP USA means enhancing patient results and subsequently their satisfaction.
Call 844-377-7787 (DR-PRP-USA) for more information and to order or visit http://www.drprpusa.com.
About Dr. PRP USA LLC
Dr. PRP USA LLC is committed to regenerative solutions to promote natural healing and solve today's medical issues. As a privately held company, we make cutting-edge healthcare more affordable and accessible. In addition to the new Cellulam Post Procedure Lotion with DNA Repair Enzymes, Dr. PRP USA provides PRP kits, centrifuges, activators, and other skincare products.
