AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Because October 10th is World Mental Health Day, Adventures in Wisdom is raising awareness of a gap in child mental health solutions – prevention. Life Coaching for Kids is a prevention strategy that most people aren't aware of - helping children develop mindset skills for resilience, confidence, self-esteem, self-leadership, and achievement so that they can develop an empowered way of thinking at a young age.
"Life coaching isn't therapy and it isn't counseling," shared Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom, a company that has certified hundreds of life coaches for kids in over 30 countries since 2013. "It is mindset skills training that helps children learn how to navigate the ups and downs of growing up and achieve their goals, so that they are confident and prepared to thrive in life."
With cases of self-injury and suicide up 45% amongst children ages 5-17 in the first half of 2021, there has never been a more urgent time to support children in developing their mental fitness early in life.*
"Our WISDOM Coaches have seen an increase in parents wanting to support their children in rebuilding their confidence and their self-esteem after the pandemic," shared Thornborrow. "Lack of motivation and managing change have also been common themes. I'm so proud of the positive impact our coaches are having on children and their families - children who were sitting on the sidelines are reengaging in life and feeling happy again."
About Renaye Thornborrow and Adventures in Wisdom Inc.
Renaye Thornborrow is leading a worldwide movement to bring life coaching to kids. Since 2013, her company, Adventures in Wisdom Inc., has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. For Renaye, motherhood was the catalyst for turning her lifelong passion for personal development into a comprehensive and effective story-based coaching curriculum to bring life coaching to kids. Life coaching is a game changer for children as they learn how to build confidence, resilience, and mindset skills for life; and it is a game changer for coaches as they increase their impact and income while doing their work in the world serving kids. Renaye is the founder and CEO of Adventures in Wisdom and author of The Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching Program for Kids Curriculum™. Adventures in Wisdom is an ICF CCE (International Coaching Federation Continuing Coach Education) provider. To learn more, visit https://www.adventuresinwisdom.com, call 512-222-6659, or send email to renaye@adventuresinwisdom.com
