DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captello, the event industry's most comprehensive Event Software Platform, announces the launch of its new GOALS solution, developed to tie multiple event activations into a system of goals and objectives meant to award audiences and participants who reach or exceed engagement milestones set by event organizers.
The official event engagement solution for IAEE Expo! Expo!, ExhibitorLIVE, and a host of other upcoming events, Captello has partnered with event organizers to model event engagement with a broad suite of activations that:
- Communicate themed events in fun, sustainable, and interactive ways
- Drive intentional traffic to specific predetermined locations on the event floor
- Increase audience and attendee engagement at the event
- Improve and increase educational session survey response rates and feedback
- Unify large audiences and teams
- Drive new sponsorship revenue for event organizers
- Increase the quality of data and quantity of leads captured by exhibitors at events
- Encourage and facilitate increased networking at events
GOALS connect event activations together, providing participants with progress reports, point rewards, and live leaderboard statistics. Teams and individuals that participate in networking opportunities, engage with exhibitors and sponsors on the show floor, provide valuable feedback in surveys and educational sessions, and who complete any number of imaginable actions, gain points for each interaction.
In one example, organizers seeking to increase networking interactions at their event created a dedicated networking zone on the show floor and used Captello's Engagem activation to host icebreakers, like Two Truths and a Lie.
Engagem is a simple, easy way to launch a "Two Truths and a Lie" activation that anyone can use to host fun Two Truths and a Lie sessions on their own device. Hosts scan a QR code and answer Two Truths and a Lie questions about themselves on their own device with two truthful statements, and one lie.
Participants who want to network with the host scan a QR code on the host's badge, and select the answer they believe is a lie. This fun networking solution connects people quickly, acting as an icebreaker and a fun way to broker conversations with potential to lead to long term business relationships.
Using Captello's GOALS and REWARDS platform, participants are rewarded points for every interaction they make using Engagem. The more they network, the more they are rewarded!
GOALS report to interactive Progress Reports unique to each user, showing them what steps they have completed and what they still need to do to earn additional reward points at the event. A progress bar and integrated leaderboard make it easy for participants to track progress at a glance, and see what prizes they might be eligible for on their own device.
Captello boasts a suite of over 60 event activations that ignite fun and drive activity at events, including:
- Waypoints that reward participants for showing up at important locations at the event
- Games that educate, including Trivia, Jeopardy, Matching Games, and many more
- Games that entertain sustainably, including Spin to Win, Casino Games, Candy Crush, Pac-Man, Wheel of Riches, and many more.
- Interactive surveys and polls that reward participants for feedback and participation
…all in a sustainable, digital format that makes customization quick and easy for the organizer, and enables activations to be launched anywhere: on any web page, in any attendee app, on any device.
At the close of the event, GOALS connect with REWARDS. Each attendee has a rewards experience unique to their engagement journey. Organizers can assign points or uniquely branded tokens, which are subsequently exchanged for instant rewards and prizes in the participants' Reward Center. Rewards and Prizes can be customized by the event organizer and sponsors, or can be selected from a range of internationally recognized instant e-gift card rewards available in the included Reward Center.
GOALS and Event Activations with Rewards are available now from Captello, making it easier than ever to create immersive event experiences that encourage deeper attendee engagement and provide new sponsorship opportunities.
For information and to tap into Captello's suite of over 60 digital activations including scavenger hunts and attendee icebreakers: https://www.captello.com/demo
Captello's Comprehensive Event Software Platform includes event management, registration and ticketing solutions, Premium Lead Capture, Event Engagement Solutions, Event Networking activations, Event Marketing, and Sales Enablement solutions all in one intuitive platform - with OneFocus, Captello's free CRM solution included.
