AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox today announced the appointment of David Wentworth as Vice President, Learning & Talent Development Platform Evangelist. He will be part of the company's Go-to-Market team, serving to develop and implement a strategy that communicates Schoox's value proposition at scale.
David brings more than a decade of knowledge to Schoox, including a deep understanding of the workplace technology industry, with an emphasis on learning and development. His experience working with enterprise clients across a variety of commercial sectors will help to position Schoox for continued long term strategic growth.
"Schoox's customer base consists of raving fans from well-known global brands," said David. "I'm excited to collaborate with our clients, internal teams and partners to develop our market positioning and build our brand awareness."
"David has a long-standing track record in the learning and talent management market," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "We're excited to have him as a strategic member of the team and value the impact his experience and insights will have on our ability to drive demand and execute on our growth plans."
Prior to Schoox, Wentworth served as Principal Learning and Development Analyst for Brandon Hall Group, a leading HCM research and analyst firm. Before that, he was a Senior Research Analyst with Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp). He is a regular speaker at talent management and HR industry events and has authored numerous article in a variety of learning publications.
About Schoox
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
