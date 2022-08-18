Today, Six Flags and Coca-Cola announced the launch of a new multi-platform Dreamworld Arcade to help inspire park guests to discover the magic of dreaming through a whimsical digital experience. Partnering with social media powerhouse JoJo Siwa to launch the campaign, guests can dream big through this limited-time virtual experience. The experience, as well as Coca-Cola's limited edition Dreamworld beverage, will be at Six Flags theme parks from August 15th through Labor Day, September 5, 2022.
Key components of the campaign are:
- Available In-Park, the Dreamworld Arcade Features Games, Shareable Filters, and Prizes --All Inspired by Coca-Cola Dreamworld
- JoJo Siwa, Global Superstar, Entrepreneur, Singer, Television Star, Bestselling Author and Social Media Sensation, Collaborates with Coca-Cola and Six Flags to Inspire Visitors to Create and Dream BIG
- Fans Can Enter for a Chance to Win Six Flags Tickets at http://www.dreamworldticketgiveaway.com
In JoJo Siwa's latest IG post she encourages fans to get in on the fun: "Dreamworld Summer from Coca-Cola and Six Flags is happening -- taste the new drink, win prizes and get in on the fun. You won't want to miss it!"
At Six Flags theme parks nationwide, guests can interact with Coke Creations Dreamworld-themed digital games within the Dreamworld Arcade, where daily prizes like cameras, game consoles, headphones, speakers and more will be awarded to winners. Participants in the Dreamworld Arcade experience are also eligible for the grand prize, featuring Six Flags annual passes, The Flash Passes, and a VIP park tour, plus Coca-Cola and Dreamworld products. The Dreamworld Arcade can also be accessed via QR code on advertisements throughout the park.
Coca-Cola Dreamworld – a dream-inspired beverage innovation created to embody the colorful world of our dreams, mixed with vibrant flavors – is the fourth creation under the Coke Creations platform and will be available for visitors to enjoy while they play in the park. Win Free Tickets
To bring the Dreamworld experience to countless fans, Coca-Cola is sponsoring a special campaign to gift thousands of free tickets to lucky winners. The online promotion launched August 15th. Visit http://www.dreamworldticketgiveaway.com to enter for a chance to win Six Flags annual passes or one of thousands of tickets.
"We are thrilled to partner with both Coca-Cola and JoJo Siwa on this campaign. Our goal is to collaborate with inspirational, innovative partners to enhance the experience of our Six Flags guests," said Diana Martin, VP of Marketing at Six Flags. "By participating in the Coca-Cola and Six Flags Dreamworld Arcade, our guests have the opportunity to play, dream big and win."
The in-park Dreamworld Arcade and supporting activations will be live for a limited time only, and admission is included with all tickets purchased for entry to Six Flags Theme Parks nationwide. Similarly, Coca-Cola Dreamworld will be available for purchase at Six Flags while it lasts.
"We are excited to celebrate the launch of this innovative collaboration between Coca-Cola and Six Flags, inspired by Coca-Cola Dreamworld," said Sara Harsh, Sr. Manager of Customer Growth at Coca-Cola. "We're also honored and thrilled to have JoJo Siwa on board for the campaign, as she truly embodies the word 'dream.' We invite you to visit Six Flags, grab a Coca-Cola Dreamworld, and immerse yourself in the possibilities of your dreams."
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.sixflags.com/coke.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests.
About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at http://www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
