HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iscential Inc., an industry-leading risk management, insurance, financial services, and business consulting firm, announces the launch of its comprehensive Home Inventory Program to better prepare clients in the event of a claim.
Iscential's Home Inventory Program prepares clients for the potential of future fire, water, and theft insurance claims through the documentation of major household items, risk management assessment of the home, detailed diagrams, and measurements of the structure with HOVER's proprietary technology. With three "My Inventory" packages to choose from, there are a variety of options to meet the needs of all clients.
"In the event of a claim, carriers want as much documentation as possible on the property and its contents before the event occurred. The first request made by the adjuster is 'Tell me what's missing and prove to me that you owned it'," said Warren Barhorst, Iscential's Chief Executive Officer. "While most homeowners say that they are going to take photos and make a list of their property and belongings, very few actually do it."
"This service will not only capture the information carriers want to see included in the claim, but it will give the homeowners the peace of mind that we have it on file for any potential issues in the future."
"When the right preparation work is done, homeowners can mitigate an enormous amount of stress when hit with a catastrophic event to their home," said Ali Azhar, Chief Revenue Officer at HOVER. "As a partner of Iscential's Home Inventory Program, HOVER will give homeowners peace of mind by equipping them with precise measurements and an associated digital twin of their home, all with just a few smartphone photos and an easy-to-use app."
The program development has been led by Iscential's Director of Claims, Mark Michels. Throughout the development process, Michels' focus has been on making the program easy to use and a valuable return on investment. Packages offer a Do-it-Yourself option, a Plus option (which includes an Iscential agent assisting with some portion of the program), and a PRO option (which includes an Iscential agent trained in Loss Control managing it all).
"Depending on budget and the level of documentation they would like to see, clients have the option to take their own photos and upload them through the HOVER app on their mobile device. They can also call on us to do all the work on their behalf," said Michels.
"Our hope is that with this program, the documentation of important belongings shouldn't come down to not having enough time to do it yourself."
About Iscential Inc.
Iscential was founded in Houston in 1993 with a goal of providing trusted advice and peace of mind to clients through risk management, insurance, financial services, and business consultancy. Over the course of nearly three decades, the organization has grown to include more than 150 associates and counting in offices across the U.S. Iscential is licensed to practice in over 40 states while representing 140+ insurance carriers. For more info about Iscential Inc, visit: http://www.iscential.com.
