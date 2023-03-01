Justin Boots® is excited to announce the addition of the new black and white cowgirl boot to the Reba by Justin® collection. This cowgirl boot, named Two-Step, was designed in collaboration with Reba McEntire and has already captured the heart of the country music icon.
FORT WORTH, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots® is excited to announce the addition of the new black and white cowgirl boot to the Reba by Justin® collection. This cowgirl boot, named Two-Step, was designed in collaboration with Reba McEntire and has already captured the heart of the country music icon.
This stunning new black and white cowgirl boot is designed with the modern cowgirl in mind, featuring a sleek, contemporary design with all the traditional elements of a classic cowgirl boot. Embellished with striking white floral stitching and piping on smooth, luxe black leather, the Two-Step was designed with the unique style that Reba adores. This showstopping 12" cowgirl boot is finished with a classic snip toe, a cowgirl underslung heel, and a leather outsole. Inside, the J-Flex Comfort System® will keep you comfortable for a long night of dancing.
"These boots are perfect for your night out two-stepping with your sweetheart! And if you don't have a sweetheart, you might get one if you wear these out on the town!," said Reba McEntire.
Step into style this spring with the Two-Step cowgirl boot from the Reba by Justin® collection. It is available for purchase now on the Justin Boots website and at select retailers.
About Reba McEntire
Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 58 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™ and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. Reba McEntire's The Hammer recently debuted on Lifetime and is streaming now. For more information, visit http://www.Reba.com or follow @Reba on Facebook, Twitter, and
Instagram.
About Reba by Justin®
The Reba by Justin® collection features Reba's take on classic western boots, booties and
casuals, drawing inspiration from pieces of the Grammy Award winner's life story. Each style captures a moment from Reba's daily routine; from everyday wardrobe essentials to her show-stopping performance boots. Built on comfort, using the finest leathers, refined details and the craftsmanship that Justin® Boot Company is known for, this collection presents a truly unique offering.
Facebook: @JustinBoots | Twitter: @JustinBoots | Instagram: @JustinBoots_
About Justin Boots
Justin Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The
company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.
Media Contact
Taylor Morton, Justin Boots, 817-348-2894, Taylor.Morton@JustinBrands.com
SOURCE Justin Boots