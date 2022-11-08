A newly opened wine club reinvents how consumers enjoy, purchase and store wine with the debut of 55 Seventy. The First-ever concept gives members a best-in-class tasting room, concierge-style cellar storage, and exclusive wine experiences in an upscale, approachable, and convenient location.
DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Typically, discovering boutique wines requires a trip to one of the world's great regions, and often a relationship with a winemaker. For many, having convenient access to a secure private cellar is also a barrier to thoroughly enjoying memorable wine experiences. To meet these needs, 55 Seventy opened its highly anticipated new concept that gives members industry access to wines from around the world and combines convenient storage with chef-driven cuisine.
55 Seventy — named for the ideal conditions to store wine, 55° and 70% humidity — is an 8,500-square-foot space, nearly half devoted solely to concierge-style private cellar storage. The other half of the facility is a tasting venue and culinary destination in its own rite. The innovative concept gives members a hassle-free way to enjoy amazing wines without paying a hefty restaurant markup.
The concierge-style storage facility maintains the ideal 55° and 70% humidity and features a cozy living room, champagne lounge, private dining area, and a garden room. To further elevate the experience, 55 Seventy tapped former Mirador executive chef Josh Sutcliff. Before Mirador, he was chef de cuisine at FT33 and, most recently, at Knox Bistro.
Dallas-based Birch Construction built the beautiful 55 Seventy space. Duncan & Miller Design thoughtfully created elevated spaces for members to enjoy exclusive experiences, small plates, and wines by glass or bottle. The facility is open daily and hosts a full calendar of exclusive wine-tasting events, private dining, and curated experiences to share with great friends and like-minded enthusiasts.
Tommy Shuey, Founder – "The Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex is the perfect market to debut our flagship location. Dallas' growing economy, vibrant culture, and high concentration of hospitality and wine lovers make it ideal for this type of concept. The 55 Seventy team is the best-of-the-best in the industry, and I look forward to working alongside them to reimagine how consumers enjoy wine. We're very excited for the future and look forward to expanding our vision across the country."
55 Seventy is located at 6130 Berkshire Lane in Dallas, and their phone number for memberships, inquiries, and further information is 469-828-1498. To learn more, visit their website at 55seventy.com.
About 55 Seventy
55 Seventy offers exclusive memberships for collectors and social wine enthusiasts with a curated wine program different from other social clubs. Our space features a climate-controlled storage cellar, champagne lounge, large private dining room, tasting bar, and garden room.
Members will experience a curated collection of wines without the restaurant markup, unique events, and one-of-a-kind experiences. To learn more, visit 55seventy.com.
