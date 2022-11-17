The national nonprofit, Operation Homefront, kicked off its 13th annual Holiday Meals for Military® program today, with the plan to put meals on the tables of more than 17,000 military families by Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The national nonprofit, Operation Homefront, kicked off its 13th annual Holiday Meals for Military® program today, with the plan to put meals on the tables of more than 17,000 military families by Christmas. The program provides junior- and mid-grade enlisted military families with all the grocery items necessary to prepare a traditional holiday meal, helping to ease a widely felt financial burden and to make the holiday season brighter for those who sacrifice so much on behalf of all Americans. The nonprofit has served more than 600,000 individual family members since the program officially began in 2010.
Thanks to the generous support of partners including The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, BODYARMOR Sports Drink, Chobani, Food Lion Feeds, H-E-B Operation Appreciation, Impossible Foods, Kellogg Company, Northrop Grumman, P&G, Raytheon Technologies, San Antonio Shoes and more, meals are being distributed at more than 80 events across the country this holiday season.
"For many Americans, the end of the year holidays are about sharing time with loved ones, but we cannot forget many of our nation's military families are serving far from their friends and family," said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Sadly, many military families face additional financial hardships that make this time of year particularly stressful. The good news is, with the enthusiastic support of our many caring individual, corporate and foundation donors and thousands of amazing volunteers, we are able to help alleviate their financial burdens and make this special season brighter for this very deserving group of our fellow citizens."
Meals will be distributed as traditional meal kits or in the form of a gift card, giving families the opportunity to purchase their own holiday meal contents.
Registration is now open for eligible military families to receive holiday meals nationwide, including events in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Tampa, FL, Washington D.C., San Diego, CA, and Norfolk, VA. The annual program will conclude on December 17. To see all Holiday Meals for Military® event locations and to register, visit OperationHomefront.org/holiday-meals-for-military.
In addition to distributing meals in November and December, Operation Homefront holds Holiday Meals for Military events throughout the year for Easter, Independence Day, Veterans Day, and more to meet the needs of military families when and where they need us most.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit OperationHomefront.org.
About Operation Homefront
Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information visit OperationHomefront.org
