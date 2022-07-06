Fastest growing home shopping channel is Delivering Joy with jewelry and accessories at a fraction of the price!
AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hello Austin! Shop LC is proud to announce its partnership with KVUE, the local ABC network affiliate.
"Shop LC has been a thriving business in the Austin area since 2007. We are excited be working with KVUE and broadcasting into the home of our neighbors, friends, and family," says Carla Haydon, Affiliate Relations Manager/ Broadcast Distribution, "We look forward to the expanded viewership and delivering joy to our local community."
Shop LC, recently in the news for announcing its new headquarter location move to Cedar Park in 2024, secured the deal as part of its expansion into the OTT (over-the-top) market. Find Shop LC by tuning in to channel 24.8 on your TV.
Shop LC is an Austin-based home shopping channel offering jewelry, accessories, handbags, beauty products, home décor, and more! A vertically integrated retailer, Shop LC offers products at discounts much lower than the traditional retail market. Most products are manufactured by Vaibhav Global, Ltd (VGL), parent company to Shop LC. Without a middleman to mark up the price, savings are passed to the consumer. Plus, with every item sold, a meal is provided to a child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
Media Contact
Darren Bogus, Shop LC, 5129033021, darren.bogus@shoplc.com
SOURCE Shop LC