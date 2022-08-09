Partnership will provide Prisma with new opportunities to scale growth and expand capabilities.
PHOENIX, Aug.9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CenterGate Capital ("CenterGate"), an Austin-based private equity investment firm, announced that its affiliate has made an investment in Prisma Graphic, LLC ("Prisma," or the "Company"), a marketing solutions provider that offers a range of technology-enabled marketing logistics functions for enterprise customers.
Established in 1980 and headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, with an additional location in Nashville, TN, Prisma provides custom commercial printing, data analytics-driven direct mail services, packaging, and brand management for customers in a variety of end markets across the U.S. Prisma has built a strong reputation for customer service through its high-touch approach and proprietary software platform.
CEO Bob Anderson, who will continue to lead Prisma and maintain an ownership stake, said, "We are very excited about our partnership with CenterGate as we continue to deliver the highest-quality, comprehensive solutions to our customers. CenterGate's investment will provide us with the capital and strategic resources to continue to expand the Prisma platform in the next phase of growth."
Jeff Kovick, Managing Director at CenterGate Capital, added, "Bob and the Prisma team have created a best-in-class, tech-enabled platform. We are looking forward to partnering with Prisma to help them scale their capabilities and achieve continued success."
CenterGate Capital was represented by McDermott Will & Emery LLP in the transaction.
Stifel served as exclusive financial advisor to Prisma.
About Prisma Graphic, LLC
Prisma is a unified marketing solutions provider. The Company primarily provides flexible commercial printing services through its proprietary software as well as data analytics-driven direct mail services. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the Company operates throughout North America with an additional location in Nashville, TN.
About CenterGate Capital
CenterGate Capital is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm focused on partnering with lower middle market companies with the potential to achieve transformational growth through operational and strategic development. CenterGate brings a balance of financial and operational experience and strategic insight to assist management in driving long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit http://www.centergatecapital.com.
