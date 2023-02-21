ICON Consultants and Vendorpass partner with Beeline to offer additional workforce solutions.
HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICON Consultants, LP (ICON), a Houston-based, woman-owned workforce solutions provider, and its subsidiary Vendorpass are happy to announce joining Beeline's lineup of contingent workforce solutions partners. Beeline is a leading technology solution provider for managing the extended workforce.
The combination of Beeline's industry-leading technology, ICON's curation services, and Vendorpass's payrolling/EOR and IC compliance services will deliver a seamless and efficient extended workforce management process.
"Beeline is committed to providing our clients with the best-in-class partner network, to help our clients source the best talent at the right price, and right time, while minimizing risk. Our companies view the marketplace in a similar way, talent is the priority," said Jarret Gardner, Vice President, Global MSP and Supplier Alliances. "The addition of ICON and Vendorpass will allow our clients to bring more of the extended workforce management process under one platform."
ICON Consultants and its group of companies deliver a comprehensive solution that addresses all stages of the contingent labor workforce life cycle. ICON's Managed Direct Sourcing solution includes direct sourcing that accelerates the procurement of highly qualified candidates using the latest AI matching technology, leverages the client's brand to attract talent, builds and manages private and public talent communities, provides a high-touch/white-glove candidate experience through curation services and serves as the employer of record.
"By becoming a preferred partner, ICON Consultants is able to provide additional workforce solutions to Beeline's clients that complement its Extended Workforce Platform technology," said Pamela O'Rourke, ICON Consultants' founder and CEO.
About ICON Consultants. LP
ICON Consultants, LP is a Houston-based, woman-owned (WBENC Certified) direct sourcing, curation services, and staff augmentation firm founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke. ICON has been providing workforce solutions for over twenty-four years with over 6,000 contractors on staff within the US and Canada. Specializing in human capital solutions, ICON's services also include consulting, and independent contractor compliance. To learn more, visit ICONconsultants.com.
About Vendorpass
Vendorpass, Inc. is a specialty organization within the ICON Consultants family of brands. Vendorpass is a WBE-certified company dedicated to workforce solutions for client-identified temporary talent, including Employer of Record/Payrolling, Independent Contractor Engagement, Subcontractor Management, and related solutions. To learn more, visit Vendorpass.com.
About Beeline
Beeline powers the future of work with the world's first extended workforce platform. Our intelligence-driven, cloud-based platform manages more than 30 million contingent, shift-based, project-based, and independent workers and enables total talent visibility into the entire workforce.
As the pioneer of vendor management systems (VMS), Beeline understands the future of work is fueled by technology that enables the limitless potential of every business and every individual. Our AI-powered software delivers insights and tools needed to manage the modern world of work.
With the most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals around the world, we help businesses across more than 120 countries meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.
Media Contact:
Amy Lawson
ICON Consultants, Vice-President of Marketing
(281) 635-1432
