SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven performance marketing solutions, today announced the acquisition of ZDI, a New York-based branding firm. With an outstanding reputation in delivering data-driven creative solutions, ZDI's combination with Stirista will give clients increased access to comprehensive marketing solutions to effectively reach and engage with target customers.
"We are happy to have ZDI become a part of the Stirista family," said Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta. "Their incredibly talented team has been partnering with us for the last two years and this was a great means of providing the modern marketer an easy one-stop solution for omni-channel solutions. Rich and his team will really bolster our comprehensive portal of end-to-end solutions as well as the Stirista brand itself. With our push to release self-serve platforms later this year, ZDI will help build world-class solutions for our clients."
Led by founder Richard Zimmer, ZDI specializes in digital creative branding and design and will further support Stirista's continued push into CTV through its creative digital and video capabilities as well as comprehensive omnichannel marketing initiatives. Zimmer will serve as Vice President of Brand and Creative at Stirista.
"We built ZDI for nearly two decades and I couldn't be more excited on finding our new home with Stirista — they have been such an extraordinary client," added Zimmer. "And the trust they have in our team and creative vision has been tremendous. As data continues to be a powerful driver of effective creative, we look forward to being a part of the future here at Stirista."
Stirista is a data-driven performance marketer that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
