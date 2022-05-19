National nonprofit serving America's military families aims to raise $100 million over three years
SAN ANTONIO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families, announced today, as our country honors all past and present service members during Armed Forces Week, the public launch of their three-year, $100 million United We Stand campaign with the goal of generating the resources the organization will need to secure the futures of our nation's military families for years to come.
With 20 years of proven success, Operation Homefront's programs help tens of thousands of military families each year overcome their financial hardships so they can have the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. The United We Stand campaign, inspired by those who tirelessly serve our nation, is designed to bring Americans together in shared support of those who have done so much for all of us.
View an important message from President and CEO John Pray about the United We Stand campaign.
According to studies by the Rand Corporation and the Military Family Action Network, military families continue to struggle and need our help now, more than ever, with:
- 4 million veterans considered housing cost burdened;
- 1.5 million veterans living below the poverty line; and
- 20% of veterans and military families reporting food insecurity.
"I think all would agree that it is a national tragedy when a military family, who is working to transition back into their communities after years of service to our nation, has to face the realization that their short-term financial struggles will derail their hopes for a secure future, and that they will likely be on the outside of the American dream looking in," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president & CEO of Operation Homefront. "We strongly believe providing them the help they need will allow them to overcome their temporary hardships, get on track financially, and successfully reintegrate into their communities."
Operation Homefront works to offer relief services, through critical financial assistance and transitional housing programs; resiliency services, through permanent housing and caregiver support programs; and recurring family support programs throughout the year. At Operation Homefront, 88 percent of expenditures goes directly toward delivering these highly valued programs to this special and deserving group of our fellow citizens.
"The magnitude of how $100 million can extend our mission and impact this very special group of courageous families cannot be understated," said Glenn Wilson, CEO of SouthStar, LLC and Campaign Executive Committee Chair, Central. "I am proud to lend my time and support to this campaign and encourage everyone to join this very important effort to elevate Operation Homefront's ability to help these very deserving individuals remain strong in the communities they have worked so hard to protect which, in turn, builds a stronger America."
"It is appropriate that during Military Appreciation Month, we can announce this phenomenal level of investment of $57 million already committed to the campaign. I am proud to say this includes 100 percent of our board members putting forth a significant investment toward the United We Stand campaign, along with some incredibly generous corporate, foundation and individual donors," said Angelo Lombardi, Operation Homefront board chair. "We believe in the mission of Operation Homefront and seek to remind every American that military families need our support now, more than ever."
To learn more and find out how to get involved, go to http://www.operationhomefront.org/United-We-Stand.
Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
