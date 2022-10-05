Companies on Annual List Ranked by Global Systemwide Sales
CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage, a leading moving and portable storage franchise organization, has been named to the 2022 Franchise Times 500 list by Franchise Times magazine.
The Franchise Times Top 500 is an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage landed at No. 403 on the list.
"Our company is thrilled to be included in this year's Franchise Times 500 list," said UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage CEO and Founder Michael McAlhany. "This honor is a result of the hard work and exceptional talent of our entire team across the country. The global pandemic impacted all facets of business and life in general, and our dedicated team played an integral part in UNITS Moving and Portable Storage thriving despite difficult times."
UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is a fast-growing moving and portable storage franchise that provides self-storage, on-site storage, self-service moving, and long-distance moves to clients across the country. Directly competing in a $42 billion industry that continues to grow. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers a variety of solutions to meet the long- and short-term storage needs of consumers and businesses, allowing customers to move and store at their pace.
ABOUT UNITS Moving and Portable Storage
Established in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany during the emergence of the moving and portable storage industry. The company's mission was to provide personal customer service and supply the most innovative and highest quality equipment. Nationwide UNITS Moving and Portable Storage are locally owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction.
The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious, and available in 12-ft. and 16-ft. lengths. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage ROBO Delivery System is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles and placing them in tight areas where competitors cannot. The container may be placed in a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customer's desired location, always at ground level for easy access. The national network of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 3,500 cities in over 33 states throughout North America and continues to grow.
