The Texas emergency center operator with 21 ER locations provides superior healthcare services and delivers outstanding value through clinical innovations.
HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center, the Texas-based premier integrated healthcare provider, has won the Healthcare Business Review's 2022 Top Radiology Services Company award.
The premiere healthcare news magazine announced that SignatureCare was awarded because the company has found a way to resolve the dilemma of long radiology appointments and even longer wait times in traditional hospital emergency rooms faced by patients daily.
"Patients are required to make radiology appointments weeks in advance and still might have to spend hours in the waiting room before getting their imaging studies done. Even the accessibility to emergency centers takes longer than usual for patients to undergo diagnostic imaging and quality care.," the magazine noted in the article announcing the award.
"SignatureCare Emergency Center, a premier integrated healthcare provider, resolves the dilemma with its best-in-class radiology programs in emergency centers that help patients gain access to quick, safe, and effective medical care," the magazine continued.
Dr. Kanti Bansal, MD, a board-certified emergency room physician and co-founder of SignatureCare Emergency Center, said the award validates the efforts SignatureCare has made since its founding to improve the quality of healthcare services in Texas.
"We take pride in providing white glove services to our patients with utmost care and uniformity," Dr. Bansal said.
"Waiting in the ER takes hours, and even after the wait, patients aren't guaranteed to have the radiology studies they need. SignatureCare provides not only prompt quality emergency care but also a complete set of emergency radiological studies," he added.
SignatureCare Emergency Center offers state-of-the-art imaging equipment, starting from multi-slicer CT scan machines to high-resolution digital x-rays and ultrasounds in all of its emergency centers in Texas.
Nicholas Starovic, Director of Radiology at SignatureCare Emergency Center, said the company provides outstanding value to its patients through innovations.
"As a successful freestanding emergency center, we provide superior healthcare services and deliver outstanding value through our clinical innovations," Starovic said.
Unlike most emergency centers with 16-slicer CT scan machines, SignatureCare Emergency Center is heavily invested in 64-slicer CT scan machines that grant the patients minimal time and exposure to radiation while enabling physicians to undertake a more complex study and definitive diagnosis of patients.
The employment of dual-modality technologists enables the ability to perform complex specialty exams such as CCTAs and CTA run-offs, typically not performed speedily.
About SignatureCare Emergency Center
Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center owns 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas, including Atascocita/Humble, Killeen, Austin, College Station/Bryan, Paris, Midland, Odessa, Texarkana, Spring, Plano, and Lewisville, TX. We also have nine ER locations in the Houston area, including in Montrose, Houston Heights, Cypress/FM 1960, Copperfield, Memorial City, Westchase, Bellaire, Mission Bend/Sugar Land, and Stafford.
Media Contact
Felix Ofiwe, SignatureCare Emergency Center, 832-699-3777, fofiwe@ercare24.com
SOURCE SignatureCare Emergency Center