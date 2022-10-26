Cesar Zenon promoted to national sales manager
DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juvenile products leader joovy has completed implementing its joovyChain global supply chain portal.
"Through all the challenges of the pandemic, having essential baby products available for parents is vital to us. We achieved our goal of a 98% fill rate for our retail partners over the past 18 months. Consistent pricing through our MAP program has simplified the purchasing process, " says joovy President and CEO Rob Gardner. "These significant upgrades to our business have opened more retail opportunities domestically and globally for us. I am excited to announce the promotion of Cesar Zenon to national sales manager to maximize these opportunities!"
Zenon will oversee account development and brand expansion into new and existing channels in this newly created position. A juvenile product expert, the bi-lingual Zenon, will be responsible for building in-store programs with retailers nationwide and extending joovy's online success.
"I'm super excited about this new chapter and look forward to working towards making joovy the most recognized household baby brand in the US," says Zenon.
About joovy
Founded in 2005, joovy is a global leader in premium juvenile, toy, and sporting goods products for babies through young children. The company has grown by listening to parents. Positivity is contagious. joovy believes we should be good to the world, the environment, and each other.
