A Spiritual Guide for the Modern Empath
EL PASO, Texas , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "The Messages of Light," by Christi Conde, readers are provided with true stories of miracles that derived from the 'messages of light'; which Conde describes as the guidance God sends through emotions, people, or circumstances in our lives.
"Sometimes the most challenging situations are our greatest teachers," Conde said.
Conde describes how she formed a two-way line of communication with God. This book is written in a conversational narrative about the miracles that came from the messages and messengers of light in the author's own life.
"Initially, I resisted the calling to write my story, but as I worked with my Reiki students and clients, I used the wisdom in the messages of light to help them understand how to navigate the emotional overwhelm of being sensitive to energy," said Conde. "Seeing them improve gave me the courage to share what I learned with others."
This guide offers readers the tools to understand the gift of empathy. "The Messages of Light" embraces the power that everyone has not only to heal but to create the life that one desires, filled with happiness, peace, and love.
"The Messages of Light"
By Christi Conde
ISBN: 9798765230152 (softcover); 9798765230169 (hardcover); 9798765230176 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Christi Conde is a registered nurse and Reiki master with more than 25 years of experience in the field of Integrative Wellness. Additionally, she is an empath and spiritual medium. Conde is currently an instructor for the City of El Paso's Employee Wellness Program. She is a published poet and a writer for the Cosmic Woman Magazine. Conde resides in El Paso, Texas.
To learn more, please visit christiconde.org.
Media Contact
Ashley Baccaro, LAVIDGE, 480-648-7557, abaccaro@lavidge.com
SOURCE LAVIDGE