Mike Mirabella brings more than 25 years of senior-level experience in legal services to the organization and joins the executive team. His hiring follows significant revenue and employee growth in 2022 and sets up Level Legal for continued success.
DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Legal, the Dallas-based eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company – recently brought on eDiscovery industry veteran Mike Mirabella as chief operating officer. Mirabella brings more than 25 years of senior-level experience in legal services to the organization and joins the executive team. His hiring follows significant revenue and employee growth in 2022 and sets up the company for continued success.
"Mike started his career in hospitality, and he understands Level Legal's commitment to delighting our law firm and corporate customers," said Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber. "He is uniquely wired to succeed and will bring our customers and team members along with him on the journey.
"For Mirabella, the attraction to Level Legal was the culture of excellence in customer service. "We do the work differently than anyone in the legal space," he said. "We're even better than most hospitality companies and restaurants, as shown by the sky-high Net Promoter Score our customers recently gave us."
About Level Legal
Level Legal makes legal human. The Dallas-based eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company delights law firms and corporations through industry-best customer service that excels in dependability. This concierge approach to outsourced legal services delivers peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.levellegal.com.
Media Contact
Chelsea Wilson, Level Legal, 1 817-808-1514, cwilson@levellegal.com
SOURCE Level Legal