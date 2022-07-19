Wurzel Builders Continues To Build Momentum
AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wurzel Builders, a full-service general contractor and construction management company, is pleased to announce a record-breaking first half of 2022 with an array of projects, including hospitality, commercial and retail, as well as other active and additional projects in the pipeline.
Offering services in pre-construction, general contracting, construction management at risk, and design-build, Wurzel Builders provides on-time, quality-centric projects. So far in 2022, the company has completed two QuikTrip (QT) locations in Central Texas, Cambria Hotel in Austin, Target in San Antonio, and Hotel Indigo in Irving. Additionally, other projects in the hospitality sector include the Ophelia Boutique Hotel Conference Center, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in Marble Falls, providing unique retreat experiences in an exclusive area of Texas. The newest project will be the Aztec Hotel and Theater on the San Antonio Riverwalk.
"Wurzel has been able to reboot and remain resilient during the pandemic and amid high inflation," said Barry Wurzel, President of Wurzel Builders, LTD. "By continuing to utilize experiences from the recession in 2008 where we remained strong, we are able to provide clients with innovative builds and surpass their expectations as we continue to navigate the current inflation situation."
Additionally, Wurzel Builders continues to actively recruit new employees to join their growing team. The company has been able to not only thrive and grow in the midst of The Great Resignation but has continued building loyalty with its team members in the midst of the pandemic.
"We are building our team due to the growth that we have achieved and the high demand including expanding into a dedicated Fuel Division," said Jessi Oshiro, Accounting and HR Manager. "During our expansion, we also invested in training the next generation and building in our community by bringing in interns from Texas State University."
Wurzel has much to look forward to with the anticipation of additional completion and groundbreaking project dates on the horizon for the remainder of 2022, including additional QTs, commercial and hospitality builds, and a further dive into Austin's growing industrial manufacturing space and expansion into the Dallas and San Antonio markets.
To learn more about Wurzel Builders, please visit https://wurzelbuilders.com/
###
About Wurzel Builders
Wurzel Builders is an Austin-based full-service general contractor and construction manager with extensive experience in the hospitality, restaurant, retail, healthcare, education, industrial/manufacturing, office, multifamily/senior living, and fuel sectors. Wurzel Builders prides itself on completing on-time quality-centric projects since 1998. Led by president Barry Wurzel, who is in the business of doing it the right way, a culture has been fostered that empowers his team and others to stay true to the company's promises through its unparalleled commitment to reliability, integrity, collaboration, and excellence. To learn more about Wurzel Builders, please visit https://wurzelbuilders.com/.
Media Contact
Ivy Villaflores, Serendipit Consulting, 480-678-1427, ivillaflores@serendipitconsulting.com
SOURCE Wurzel Builders