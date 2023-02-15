CloudNine announces the promotion of Brian Kelley to VP, Products.
HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, eDiscovery technology leader CloudNine announces the promotion of Brian Kelley to VP, Products. Previously, Kelley was Director of Product Strategy and held technology and customer-facing roles of increasing responsibility in his nine years at CloudNine.
In his new role, Kelley will lead the product team by keeping his finger on the pulse of the market, garnering ongoing customer feedback, and developing innovative solutions. His past achievements at CloudNine center on identifying ways to improve the eDiscovery experience, and include simplifying eDiscovery workflows, and bringing on-prem functionality and more to cloud-based solutions.
CloudNine CEO, Georges Sabongui, commented "Brian has a keen sense of how we can continuously improve our products to be the one eDiscovery technology and services provider our customers need. From our ability to empower customers to deal with modern data efficiently with CloudNine Analyst, to our portfolio of both on-premise and SaaS solutions to meet every demand of an eDiscovery team from processing to review, we remain an industry standard setter. His work and leadership help ensure our reputation as a category pioneer and innovator stays intact."
"When I first joined CloudNine and worked in sales engineering and customer support positions, I was given regular reminders of what matters most to our customers. I strive to take those first-hand learnings, and customers' desire for more control over data management, costs and time spent on eDiscovery, into our product design every day," said Kelley.
Kelley has a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University and lives in Houston.
About CloudNine:
Founded in 2002 and based in Houston, CloudNine is an on-premise andSaaS software company. They offer the flagship CloudNine Review SaaS-based eDiscovery platform with self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for both traditional and modern data. CloudNine simplifies the legal process and provides complete confidence in your data. We build seamless and frictionless solutions that put power behind your data and eliminate unnecessary stress. CloudNine has been highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including Gartner, 451 Research, Blue Hill Research, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer. CloudNine also publishes the eDiscovery Daily blog, a popular, trusted source for legal industry information. For more information, visit us at cloudnine.com or email info@cloudnine.com.
