Online session will cover proven strategies for selecting a learning management system for workplace learning.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schoox will host "Mastering the LMS Selection Process," a live interactive webinar featuring Livia Macedo, VP, Office of Learning and Leadership for Mortgage Connect and Megan Yunker, Chief Marketing Officer at Schoox. The event takes place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT / 12:00 PM CDT.
Mortgage Connect is the premier end-to-end mortgage services provider of choice to most of the nation's top lenders. When the company decided they required a new solution to better serve their internal and external learners, they developed a strategic learning management system selection process aligned to their organization's needs.
If it's time for a new LMS—or a search for a new one may be in the not-too-distant future—this discussion around best practices for running a successful LMS evaluation and selection process is an event not to be missed. Attendees will gain insights and tactical strategies to:
- • Identify challenges to understand "must-haves" vs. "nice-to-haves" for a new solution
- • Ensure all stakeholders and use cases are known
- • Gain executive buy-in / sponsorship
- • Define criteria to better compare LMS platforms and providers
- • Outline and complete any due diligence steps
- • Factor in post-signature services and support into the process
About Mortgage Connect LP
Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh, PA headquartered national mortgage service provider, serving the Origination, Default, Valuation, Critical Communications, and Capital Markets sectors. With additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Alabama, the company offers customizable solutions to the nation's lenders and servicers, including 9 of the top 10 and 17 of the top 20. Through its serve-first culture, Mortgage Connect and its subsidiaries are committed to an unwavering level of communication, education, and customer service on each transaction and strive to leave an overwhelmingly positive and lasting impression with the consumer, loan officer and the client. For more information, visit http://www.mortgageconnectlp.com/.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
