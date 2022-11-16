Real Estate Market Experts today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Estate Market Experts today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Real Estate Market Experts, a company determined to make the real estate process a positive experience for everyone, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Real Estate Market Experts was founded in 2015 by Steven Nieves, who began his real estate career in New York City before moving to Dallas in 2006. He successfully closed 200 units in 2021 and almost 3,000 throughout his career and has experience flipping over 50 properties. In 2014, he partnered with Ramiro Morin, who exemplifies an ethical, client-first philosophy that was instrumental in his impressive 2021 sales volume of $44 million. Real Estate Market Experts serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Dallas, Ellis, and Tarrant counties.
"Real Estate Market Experts centers its focus on creating a wholly positive client experience that results in the achievement of the American dream of homeownership," Nieves said. Morin added, "In pursuit of that end, we've earned our respected reputation for transparency, professionalism, and competence. We always do right by our clients and peers."
Partnering with Side will ensure Real Estate Market Experts remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Real Estate Market Experts with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Real Estate Market Experts will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's state-of-the-art targeted marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions will increase our capacity for serving others and continue to provide an environment where people love coming to work," Nieves said.
About Real Estate Market Experts
Real Estate Market Experts aims to make the real estate process a positive experience for everyone. The team favors traditional service that emphasizes old-world care, respect, education, and the well-being of people over transactions. By empowering its clients with education and advocacy, the hyperlocal experts help people make the best decisions for themselves, their loved ones, and their futures. Backed by a network of like-minded professionals and trustworthy vendors, the firm upholds — and delivers on — the American dream. Headquartered in Dallas, Real Estate Market Experts serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Dallas, Ellis, and Tarrant counties. For more information, visit http://www.DFWRealEstateMarketExperts.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their businesses, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.side.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, press@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side