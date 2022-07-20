IPVideo Corp. announced today that the new campus safety features of their HALO IOT Smart Sensor 3C were selected as a 2022 Campus Safety Best Award winner for Campus Safety and Security Application.
BAY SHORE, N.Y., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corp. announced today that the new campus safety features of their HALO IoT Smart Sensor 3C were selected as a 2022 Campus Safety BEST Award winner for Campus Safety and Security Application. Now in its seventh year, the program honors superior security, law enforcement, emergency management, and life safety products and services for healthcare, higher education, and K-12 campus protection professionals. The winners were announced Tuesday at Campus Safety Conference Texas in Fort Worth, Texas.
The HALO IoT Smart Sensor 3C was chosen through independent voting by a panel of judges, along with the editors of Campus Safety, as an outstanding campus safety and security product. The HALO IoT Smart Sensor 3C now incorporates a panic button, emergency alert and escape lighting, motion sensing, and optional people counting sensor that provides a HALO of protection for the classroom.
The HALO Smart Sensor 3C is an all-in-one device that includes vape and THC detection, gunshot detection, security for privacy areas with spoken key word and audible alerts, chemical detection, air quality, and environmental health monitoring. The latest new award-winning features in the 3C model include a panic button, emergency alert, and escape lighting that can be programmed to the alerts, motion sensing, and an optional people counting sensor.
"HALO has been used by campuses worldwide to aid in the youth vaping prevention efforts," said Rick Cadiz, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "With our new HALO 3C features we are now bringing security to the classroom, protecting both privacy areas and the privacy of individual staff and students. I am excited that the independent judges saw the value that HALO 3C is bringing to safety and security on campus."
The HALO IoT Smart Sensor holds six individual patent protections with more patents pending. For more information about the HALO Smart Sensor and IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.halodetect.com and http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
