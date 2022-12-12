AMSYS Group has appointed Ms. Azeemeh Zaheer as Chief Business Officer. In a time when most firms are tightening their belts, AMSYS is expanding.
HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fair Fintech's largest shareholder, AMSYS Group, has appointed Ms. Azeemeh Zaheer as Chief Business Officer. While Azeemeh will oversee aspects of Fair Fintech's new growth strategy, this promotion tasks her with development oversight for AMSYS Group and subsidiary companies. In a time when most firms are tightening their belts, AMSYS is expanding.
Specifically, Azeemeh will aim to grow AMSYS Group's Private Equity platform which already partners with some of the largest private equity firms in the world. "Technology is central to value creation," Azeemeh stated. "Tech deals represent a higher percentage of buyouts than ever before. As digital disruption transforms most sectors, all companies are tech companies in one way or another."
AMSYS Group is a leading global investment firm with deep roots in the state of Texas, dating back to early 2003 when CEO & Founder Khalid Parekh started the business with less than $120. Since 2009, AMSYS has been named one of Houston's fastest-growing 100 companies. Azeemeh is currently reviewing options to expand its Austin footprint in 2023.
AMSYS is preparing for opportunities around the anticipated recession in 2023. "Across several sectors, we are no doubt witnessing a tremendous number of staff cuts and tightening of credit terms," states AMSYS CEO Khalid Parekh. "But there will be opportunities factored into several business contingency plans. We aim to enable firms to invest with confidence and achieve unprecedented levels of value. We are excited to see Azeemeh grow this part of our business and welcome her to our executive leadership team."
AMSYS Private Equity will focus both on investments and advisory services such as technology appraisals, tech due diligence, technology cost consulting, cyber security, preparation for cyber security insurance, and automation and systems integration. As tech due diligence is a significant element in formulating an investment strategy and determining price and future value, PE firms may leverage AMSYS's tech and finance experience to obtain a clearer picture of their exposure and opportunities.
"Many lenders, endowments, insurance companies, and other funds don't have the wider ranging technology expertise in-house for a complete technology due diligence, states AMSYS's Chief Technology Officer, Himanshu Sharma. "They come to us to leverage our talent pool to assess their target acquisitions tech debt, cost implications, and exposure as well as ensuring that the company is not breaching any federal regulations and compliance."
Data Breaches can not only harm a firm's reputation and valuation but can be coupled with large penalties as well.
AMSYS Group is a leading global investment firm. In our 20th year, we continue to extend our expertise across multiple business sectors, including Energy, Technology, Finance, Logistics, and Healthcare. All AMSYS Group work is backed by seasoned teams of experts with decades of experience in their respective fields. In addition, we pride ourselves as a long-term business partner based on the principles of integrity, honor, and mutual gain. All AMSYS Group decisions are made keeping in mind the prosperity of the AMSYS Family, including employees, clients, or partners. Learn more about AMSYS Group by visiting http://www.amsysgroup.com or calling 713-484-7786.
